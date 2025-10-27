Sports Mole previews Wednesday's Scottish Premiership clash between Hibernian and Rangers, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Hibernian and Rangers, both aiming to build on victories in the Scottish Premiership, will meet at the Easter Road Stadium on Wednesday night for a matchday 10 clash.

The hosts have won each of their last two league outings, while the visitors defeated Kilmarnock 3-1 in their most recent fixture.

Match preview

Hibernian enjoyed a superb 2024-25 campaign, climbing from an eighth-placed Scottish Premiership finish in 2023-24 to placing third last term.

As a result, David Gray's side secured their place in the qualifiers for the Europa League, but Hibernian failed to qualify for any European competition this term as they were defeated 3-2 on aggregate by Midtjylland in the Europa League second qualifying round and lost 5-4 on aggregate to Legia Warsaw in the Conference League playoff round.

Despite their European difficulties, Hibernian have enjoyed a positive start to the 2025-26 Scottish Premiership campaign, winning three, drawing five and losing only one of their first nine fixtures.

Two of those victories have come in their last two Scottish Premiership outings, defeating Livingston 4-0 followed by a narrow 2-1 victory against Aberdeen.

Those results have lifted Hibernian to third in the standings with 14 points after nine fixtures, and Gray will be hoping to maintain that position with another victory on Wednesday.

With Hibernian remaining undefeated at home in the league, combined with Rangers' difficulties so far this season, the hosts will be full of confidence heading into this one.

The Gers did, however, record a confidence-boosting victory at the weekend, ending their four-game winless run with a 3-1 triumph over Kilmarnock in new manager Danny Rohl's first league match in charge.

Rohl replaced former permanent boss Russell Martin after a disastrous start to the campaign, with Martin recording five wins, six draws and six defeats from his 17 matches in charge.

Steven Smith briefly took charge on an interim basis, drawing 2-2 with Dundee United in his only match at the helm, with Rohl then appointed as manager, with his first game ending in a lacklustre 3-0 loss to SK Brann in the Europa League league phase.

However, Rohl managed a 3-1 win against Kilmarnock in his second match and first league game, which saw a dominant Rangers performance with 74% possession and 13 shots to Killie's seven.

That victory will instil huge confidence and belief into the Rangers squad moving forward, and they will be eager to build on that victory when they take on Hibernian on Wednesday.

Hibernian Scottish Premiership form:

W W L D D D

Hibernian form (all competitions):

W W L D D L

Rangers Scottish Premiership form:

W D D W L D

Rangers form (all competitions):

W L D D L W

Team News

Hibernian will remain without the services of Joe Newell (groin) and Alasana Manneh (hamstring) until at least early next month due to ongoing injury problems, while Warren O'Hora may be a doubt after coming off with an injury last time out.

In O'Hora's potential absence, Rocky Kiranga could come into the defence alongside Grant Hanley and Jack Iredale, with twins Chris Cadden and Nicky Cadden playing from wing-back positions.

Further forward, a front three of Jamie McGrath, Kieron Bowie and Thibault Klidje could continue following back-to-back league wins.

As for Rangers, Dujon Sterling (Achilles tendon) and Rabbi Matondo (unspecified) are both out for the foreseeable future with injury issues.

After a brilliant 3-1 win in Rohl's first Scottish Premiership game in charge at the weekend, the manager could decide to name a similar side here.

Danilo and Bojan Miovski could continue in attack, although Youssef Chermiti may be in contention for a start after scoring his first goal for Rangers in that victory.

James Tavernier, John Souttar and Derek Cornelius started in a back three for Rangers in that win, and all three are expected to retain their positions in this one.

Hibernian possible starting lineup:

Sallinger; Kiranga, Hanley, Iredale; C Cadden, Mulligan, Barlaser, N Cadden; McGrath; Bowie, Klidje

Rangers possible starting lineup:

Butland; Tavernier, Souttar, Cornelius; Gassama, Raskin, Diomande, Aasgaard, Meghoma; Danilo, Miovski

We say: Hibernian 1-1 Rangers

Hibernian are undefeated at home in the league and will be boosted by back-to-back wins, while Rangers have not lost away from home in the league and will be full of confidence after winning their first game under Rohl's management.

Given the formidable home and away records of both sides heading into this one, we anticipate a hard-fought matchup that we believe will end all square.

