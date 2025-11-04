Preview:Rangers vs Roma - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Thursday's Europa League clash between Rangers and Roma, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Still seeking their first point in this season's Europa League, Rangers will welcome Roma to Ibrox on Thursday night, as both sides aim to kick-start their campaign.

While the ailing Scottish giants have yet to get off the mark, their Italian visitors are trailing behind the top eight after back-to-back defeats.

Match preview

After a dismal start to the season under former boss Russell Martin, Rangers started their Danny Rohl era in similar style by losing 3-0 to SK Brann late last month.

The Glasgow side's new coach witnessed the full size of his task in Bergen, where conceding twice in a 15-minute spell either side of the break crushed any hope of success.

Including a disastrous attempt at Champions League qualifying - plus Europa League losses against Genk and Sturm Graz - Rangers have now lost their last six continental fixtures, matching the club's worst losing streak in UEFA competition.

Though Rohl followed that setback with successive Scottish Premiership victories over Kilmarnock and Hibernian, his first Old Firm derby ended in disappointment.

Already trailing in Sunday's League Cup semi-final, Thelo Aasgaard was sent off for a reckless tackle; but captain James Tavernier later completed a brave fightback, with his trademark penalty taking the tie into extra time.

However, the 10-man Light Blues then faded, allowing city rivals Celtic to score twice as 36-year-old Rohl lost out to interim Bhoys boss Martin O'Neill - a manager more than twice his age.

So, after 120 minutes of intense action at Hampden Park, it remains to be seen how Rangers recover for Thursday's crucial clash.

While the hosts' lack of points leave them last, Roma are barely better off as things stand, occupying 23rd place in the Europa League table.

Last time out, the Giallorossi suffered a shock 2-1 home defeat to Viktoria Plzen, after previously missing the same penalty three times in a bizarre loss to Lille.

With just three points gained from their opening matchday win over Nice, they are adrift of the automatic qualifying positions as the halfway stage approaches.

On the domestic front, though, Roma have fared far better, winning seven of 10 Serie A games under new coach Gian Piero Gasperini - a Europa League winner with Atalanta BC in 2024.

However, after making their best start to a league season for eight years, they succumbed to a rare away defeat last weekend, losing 1-0 to AC Milan.

Aiming to post six consecutive top-flight away wins for just the second time ever, Roma came up short in an open contest at San Siro, as Paulo Dybala missed a penalty for the first time since 2021, following 18 successful attempts.

With no time to reflect, the Giallorossi will now try to bounce straight back by setting an outright competition record of 99 Europa League victories.

Rangers Europa League form:

L L L

Rangers form (all competitions):

D D L W W L

Roma Europa League form:

W L L

Roma form (all competitions):

W L L W W L

Team News

While Rangers can welcome back Connor Barron from suspension, they are still without Welsh winger Rabbi Matondo (knee), defender Dujon Sterling (Achilles) and midfielder Kieran Dowell (foot) due to injury.

It remains to be seen whether Rohl opts to make many changes after a draining domestic game against Celtic: Djeidi Gassama, Mikey Moore and Bojan Miovski head a long list of men vying for promotion from the bench.

The latter may replace misfiring striker Youssef Chermiti, who endured a day to forget at Hampden, while Moore could come in for Aasgaard.

Roma must make an enforced change up front, as Dybala has been ruled out for three weeks after injuring himself while missing his crucial spot kick on Sunday.

With Evan Ferguson (ankle) also injured, Artem Dovbyk is likely to get an increasingly rare start; Leon Bailey or Lorenzo Pellegrini could be drafted in as support, with Gasperini seeking more goals.

In addition to Dybala, Angelino (bronchitis), Tommaso Baldanzi and Devis Vasquez (both ineligible) are all unavailable on Thursday.

Rangers possible starting lineup:

Butland; Tavernier, Souttar, Cornelius, Meghoma; Diomande, Raskin; Moore, Danilo, Gassama; Miovski

Roma possible starting lineup:

Svilar; Celik, Mancini, Ndicka; Rensch, Kone, El Aynaoui, Tsimikas; Bailey, Pellegrini; Dovbyk

We say: Rangers 0-1 Roma

Not only do Roma boast one of Europe's best away records throughout 2025, but their hosts are also in crisis - even if a new boss has started to steady the ship.

The Giallorossi should get back on track in the Europa League, edging to victory over a Rangers side still searching for identity.

