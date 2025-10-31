The latest instalment of the Old Firm derby takes centre stage at Hampden Park on Sunday afternoon as Celtic lock horns with rivals Rangers in the semi-finals of the Scottish League Cup.
Martin O'Neill kick-started his reign as interim manager in emphatic fashion as the Hoops secure a 4-0 home victory over Falkirk in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday night.
Rangers, meanwhile, have won back-to-back league games under new boss Danny Rohl, following up a 3-1 win over Kilmarnock with a narrow 1-0 success against Hibernian at Easter Road.
Both teams have now turned their attention to the League Cup and victory for either side will set up a showdown with either Motherwell or St Mirren in the final in December.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up Celtic and Rangers' latest injury and suspension news.
CELTIC INJURY NEWS:
Cameron Carter-Vickers
Status: Out
Type of injury: Achilles
Possible return date: Unknown
Cameron Carter-Vickers sustained an Achilles injury in the closing stages of Celtic’s 2-1 win against Sturm Graz in the Europa League, and former boss Brendan Rodgers confirmed last week that the defender could be sidelined for between three and five months.
Alistair Johnston
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: November 22 (vs. St Mirren)
Alistair Johnston suffered a recurrence of his hamstring injury in last week's win over Sturm Graz and the right-back will not be ready to return against Rangers.
Jota
Status: Out
Type of injury: ACL
Possible return date: Unknown
Jota is still recovering from an ACL injury sustained in May and the attacker is targeting a return to action in 2026.
Kelechi Iheanacho
Status: Minor doubt
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: November 2 (vs. Rangers)
Kelechi Iheanacho missed the midweek win over Falkirk with a minor hamstring issue, but O’Neill has revealed that the striker is “doing fine” and will be assessed ahead of kickoff on Sunday.
Kieran Tierney
Status: Minor doubt
Type of injury: Groin
Possible return date: November 2 (vs. Rangers)
Kieran Tierney was also absent on Wednesday after feeling his groin in training, but O’Neill has confirmed that the left-back should return to training on Saturday and will hopefully be available for selection against Rangers.
RANGERS INJURY NEWS:
Dujon Sterling
Status: Out
Type of injury: Achilles
Possible return date: Unknown
Dujon Sterling has returned to training this week after making progress in his recovery from an Achilles injury sustained in a Europa League quarter-final tie against Athletic Bilbao in April. Sunday’s clash with Rangers will come too soon for the defender, though.
Rabbi Matondo
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Rabbi Matondo is still recovering from a long-term knee injury and there is currently no timeframe on the winger’s potential return to first-team action.
CELTIC VS. RANGERS SUSPENSION LIST
Celtic have no suspended players for this match, but Rangers midfielder Connor Barron will miss the semi-final after picking up two yellow cards across the previous two rounds.
