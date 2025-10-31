Sports Mole rounds up Celtic and Rangers' injury and suspension news ahead of the Scottish League Cup semi-final on Sunday.

The latest instalment of the Old Firm derby takes centre stage at Hampden Park on Sunday afternoon as Celtic lock horns with rivals Rangers in the semi-finals of the Scottish League Cup.

Martin O'Neill kick-started his reign as interim manager in emphatic fashion as the Hoops secure a 4-0 home victory over Falkirk in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday night.

Rangers, meanwhile, have won back-to-back league games under new boss Danny Rohl, following up a 3-1 win over Kilmarnock with a narrow 1-0 success against Hibernian at Easter Road.

Both teams have now turned their attention to the League Cup and victory for either side will set up a showdown with either Motherwell or St Mirren in the final in December.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Celtic and Rangers' latest injury and suspension news.

CELTIC INJURY NEWS:

Status: Out

Type of injury: Achilles

Possible return date: Unknown

Cameron Carter-Vickers sustained an Achilles injury in the closing stages of Celtic’s 2-1 win against Sturm Graz in the Europa League, and former boss Brendan Rodgers confirmed last week that the defender could be sidelined for between three and five months.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: November 22 (vs. St Mirren)

Alistair Johnston suffered a recurrence of his hamstring injury in last week's win over Sturm Graz and the right-back will not be ready to return against Rangers.

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

Jota is still recovering from an ACL injury sustained in May and the attacker is targeting a return to action in 2026.

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: November 2 (vs. Rangers)

Kelechi Iheanacho missed the midweek win over Falkirk with a minor hamstring issue, but O’Neill has revealed that the striker is “doing fine” and will be assessed ahead of kickoff on Sunday.

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: November 2 (vs. Rangers)

Kieran Tierney was also absent on Wednesday after feeling his groin in training, but O’Neill has confirmed that the left-back should return to training on Saturday and will hopefully be available for selection against Rangers.

RANGERS INJURY NEWS:

Status: Out

Type of injury: Achilles

Possible return date: Unknown

Dujon Sterling has returned to training this week after making progress in his recovery from an Achilles injury sustained in a Europa League quarter-final tie against Athletic Bilbao in April. Sunday’s clash with Rangers will come too soon for the defender, though.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Rabbi Matondo is still recovering from a long-term knee injury and there is currently no timeframe on the winger’s potential return to first-team action.

CELTIC VS. RANGERS SUSPENSION LIST

Celtic have no suspended players for this match, but Rangers midfielder Connor Barron will miss the semi-final after picking up two yellow cards across the previous two rounds.

