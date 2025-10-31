[monks data]
Scottish League Cup | Semi-Finals
Nov 2, 2025 at 2pm UK
 
Rangers logo

Celtic
vs.
RangersRangers

Celtic vs. Rangers injury, suspension news and return dates for Scottish League Cup semi-final: Tierney, Iheanacho, Barron latest

Sports Mole rounds up Celtic and Rangers' injury and suspension news ahead of the Scottish League Cup semi-final on Sunday.

The latest instalment of the Old Firm derby takes centre stage at Hampden Park on Sunday afternoon as Celtic lock horns with rivals Rangers in the semi-finals of the Scottish League Cup.

Martin O'Neill kick-started his reign as interim manager in emphatic fashion as the Hoops secure a 4-0 home victory over Falkirk in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday night.

Rangers, meanwhile, have won back-to-back league games under new boss Danny Rohl, following up a 3-1 win over Kilmarnock with a narrow 1-0 success against Hibernian at Easter Road.

Both teams have now turned their attention to the League Cup and victory for either side will set up a showdown with either Motherwell or St Mirren in the final in December.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Celtic and Rangers' latest injury and suspension news.


CELTIC INJURY NEWS:

 

Cameron Carter-Vickers

Celtic's Cameron Carter-Vickers on October 2, 2025

Status: Out

Type of injury: Achilles

Possible return date: Unknown

Cameron Carter-Vickers sustained an Achilles injury in the closing stages of Celtic’s 2-1 win against Sturm Graz in the Europa League, and former boss Brendan Rodgers confirmed last week that the defender could be sidelined for between three and five months.


Alistair Johnston

Celtic's Alistair Johnston celebrates on October 30, 2024

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: November 22 (vs. St Mirren)

Alistair Johnston suffered a recurrence of his hamstring injury in last week's win over Sturm Graz and the right-back will not be ready to return against Rangers.


Jota

Celtic's Jota during his side's match against Motherwell, on February 2, 2025

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

Jota is still recovering from an ACL injury sustained in May and the attacker is targeting a return to action in 2026.


Kelechi Iheanacho

Celtic's Kelechi Iheanacho on October 19, 2025

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: November 2 (vs. Rangers)

Kelechi Iheanacho missed the midweek win over Falkirk with a minor hamstring issue, but O’Neill has revealed that the striker is “doing fine” and will be assessed ahead of kickoff on Sunday.


Kieran Tierney

Arsenal and Scotland defender Kieran Tierney pictured on June 19, 2024

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: November 2 (vs. Rangers)

Kieran Tierney was also absent on Wednesday after feeling his groin in training, but O’Neill has confirmed that the left-back should return to training on Saturday and will hopefully be available for selection against Rangers.


RANGERS INJURY NEWS:

 

Dujon Sterling

Rangers' Dujon Sterling sustains an injury on April 10, 2025

Status: Out

Type of injury: Achilles

Possible return date: Unknown

Dujon Sterling has returned to training this week after making progress in his recovery from an Achilles injury sustained in a Europa League quarter-final tie against Athletic Bilbao in April. Sunday’s clash with Rangers will come too soon for the defender, though.


Rabbi Matondo

Rangers' Rabbi Matondo on August 17, 2024

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Rabbi Matondo is still recovering from a long-term knee injury and there is currently no timeframe on the winger’s potential return to first-team action.


CELTIC VS. RANGERS SUSPENSION LIST

Celtic have no suspended players for this match, but Rangers midfielder Connor Barron will miss the semi-final after picking up two yellow cards across the previous two rounds.


 

