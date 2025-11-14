Columbus Crew boss Wilfried Nancy breaks his silence after becoming the bookmakers' favourite to become the new manager of Scottish Premiership champions Celtic.

Columbus Crew head coach Wilfried Nancy has refused to rule out a possible move to the Scottish Premiership champions Celtic.

The Hoops have been on the lookout for a new permanent manager since the surprise resignation of Brendan Rodgers at the end of last month.

Martin O’Neill and Shaun Maloney have been placed in interim charge of the first team and have steered the club to three victories across four matches in all competitions, including back-to-back 4-0 Premiership wins over Falkirk and Kilmarnock.

In the meantime, several names have been linked with the permanent managerial vacancy at Parkhead, with former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou and Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna initially listed as frontrunners.

Moves for former players Craig Bellamy and Robbie Keane - in charge of Wales and Ferencvaros respectively - and Bodo/Glimt’s Kjetil Knutsen have also been mooted, but 48-year-old Nancy has now emerged as the new bookmakers’ favourite.

Nancy refuses to rule out taking Celtic job

Sky Sports News claims that Celtic chiefs have held talks in London with a number of managerial targets and their representatives after drawing up their shortlist, and Nancy is regarded as one of their leading candidates.

Nancy was pressed on speculation linking him with the Celtic job during Columbus Crew’s end-of-season press conference on Friday and he opted against playing down such rumours.

He told reporters: “I’m not here to talk about myself. I’m here to talk about the team, first of all. And I have nothing to say about any kind of reports.”

Last week, Frenchman Nancy hinted at the possibility of managing in Europe, saying: “I’ve been in situations when nobody knew me, nobody was talking about me, and now they do. Now so with my staff, everything for a moment, works well.

“So I’m happy in Columbus, and after that, we’ll see. I come from Europe, so maybe. I can also come and coach in Africa.”

Columbus Crew’s MLS campaign is now over after they were eliminated in the MLS Cup best-of-three playoffs by FC Cincinnati, after finishing seventh in the Eastern Conference.

Nancy, who is under contract until 2027, has enhanced his reputation as a manager after becoming the first black head coach in history to win the MLS Cup with Colombus Crew in 2023, before steering the club to the Leagues Cup in 2024.

O’Neill delivers “honest” verdict on Celtic future

Celtic have never stated publicly when they intend to hire a new manager, and interim boss O’Neill is open to the idea of remaining in charge for the club’s next Premiership fixture away against St Mirren on November 22.

Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster about his future in an interview conducted on Thursday and broadcast on Friday morning, O’Neill said: “The short and honest answer is I genuinely do not know.

“I am not party to anything that is happening with the board talking to prospective clients and things like this, nor do I want to be because that’s never been a remit of mine.

“The gentlemen involved can very easily make up their own minds about people without me interfering in any aspect. I said that I would do it until they found that replacement.

“And is that possible for next week? I genuinely do not know. My job was to come in and hold the fort, and the minute that someone is appointed, I will step aside.

“And if it was tomorrow, I would gladly step aside. It’s not a problem. It’s nothing to do with any sort of ego or anything like that. It’s just to help out in the very, very short term.”

Celtic currently sit second in the Premiership table and seven points behind leaders Hearts who have played a game more, while the Hoops are down in 27th place in the 36-team Europa League standings and will soon prepare for the Scottish League Cup final against St Mirren next month.