Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna is reportedly a candidate to replace Brendan Rodgers as Celtic manager, while an update on Ange Postecoglou and a potential return to Parkhead has emerged.

The reigning Scottish Premiership champions are on the lookout for a new permanent boss following the surprise resignation of Rodgers on Monday night.

Rodgers returned for a second spell at Parkhead in the summer of 2023 and the four-time Premiership title winner stressed on his return that he would honour his three-year contract, aware of the resentment his sudden move to Leicester City in February 2019 had caused.

However, the 52-year-old opted to leave the club just a day after the Hoops suffered a 3-1 defeat at Hearts, leaving them eight points behind the Jam Tarts at the top of the table after nine games this season.

Rodgers' broken relationship with Celtic’s hierarchy was laid bare in a bombshell statement from majority shareholder Dermot Desmond, who has accused he Northern Irishman of “divisive, misleading, and self-serving” behaviour.

McKenna in the frame to succeed Rodgers as Celtic manager

Former Celtic boss Martin O'Neill and former player Shaun Maloney will take charge of first-team duties on an interim basis, with the Hoops in action against Falkirk in the Premiership on Wednesday.

In the meantime, Celtic’s board will search for a successor to Rodgers and Sky Sports News understands that Ipswich boss McKenna is one name under consideration.

The 39-year-old was linked with a return to Manchester United - where he was a first-team coach - last year, before they decided to appoint Ruben Amorim following the dismissal of Erik ten Hag.

McKenna, who was also on the radar of Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion, enhanced his coaching reputation by guiding Ipswich to back-to-back EFL promotions and ending the club's 22-year hiatus from the Premier League.

The Tractor Boys were unable to survive in the top flight, though, and McKenna’s side currently sit 12th in the Championship table - already nine points behind the automatic promotion places - after winning four, drawing four and losing three of the opening 11 matches this season.

Celtic’s O'Neill has said that he will remain in interim charge until a permanent manager is appointed, and he believes that the Hoops will be searching for a "young manager with proven ability who has got a bit of a track record".

Postecoglou return to Celtic unlikely after Forest sacking

Meanwhile, 60-year-old former Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has also been linked with a return to Parkhead and is currently among the bookmakers’ favourites to replace Rodgers.

Postecoglou’s reputation has taken a hit over the last 10 months or so following his dismissals from Premier League duo Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest, lasting just 39 days in charge of the latter after failing to win any of his eight games at the City Ground.

However, Postecoglou was successful at Celtic, steering the club to a domestic treble and winning a total of five major trophies during his two years at Parkhead, including back-to-back Premiership titles.

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton believes that Postecoglou is the “obvious choice” to replace Rodgers, telling Sky Sports: “I think Ange Postecoglou would be a really smart appointment. He was loved the first time round.

"His brand of football went down well in Glasgow. He's out of work. I think that would be a pretty obvious choice, a good choice and bring a lot of positivity back to Celtic, which they need right now”

However according to talkSPORT, sources close to Postecoglou have downplayed a return to Parkhead, seemingly opening the door for McKenna or a new candidate to succeed Rodgers.