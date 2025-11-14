Celtic are making progress in appointing Wilfried Nancy as their new head coach following a new development, according to a report.

The Hoops have been on the hunt for a new boss since Brendan Rodgers tendered his resignation at the end of last month.

Former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou and Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna were initially listed as frontrunners, while Craig Bellamy, Robbie Keane and Kjetil Knutsen - in charge of Wales, Ferencvaros and Bodo/Glimt respectively have also been linked with the managerial vacancy.

However, Colombus Crew head coach Nancy has recently emerged as the new bookmakers’ favourite to take the reins at Parkhead.

The 48-year-old refused to rule himself out of contention for the Celtic job during Columbus Crew's end-of-season press conference on Friday, and the Frenchman has previously hinted at the possibility of managing in Europe.

Celtic ‘granted permission’ to speak with leading target Nancy

Celtic’s pursuit of Nancy has moved a step closer, as Sky Sports News claims that Columbus Crew have granted permission for their boss to speak with the Glaswegian giants over their managerial vacancy.

Club officials held talks in London with a number of managerial targets and their representatives earlier this week, after drawing up their shortlist.

Nancy is said to be one of those and the Hoops have learnt that the Le Havre-born coach is open to making the move to Parkhead.

The report adds that Nancy is due to have direct discussions with Celtic’s hierarchy over the weekend, and if both parties can agree terms, the Hoops will have to officially approach Columbus Crew to discuss compensation.

Celtic’s majority shareholder Dermot Desmond met with interim boss Martin O’Neill in London on Friday to discuss whether he would be willing to remain at the club until a permanent manager is appointed before the end of the international break.

Celtic aiming to appoint Nancy ahead of St Mirren fixture

It is understood that the Hoops are aiming to appoint a new manager before their next Premiership match against St Mirren on November 22, but they have asked O’Neill to continue if they cannot strike a deal with one of their leading targets, including Nancy.

O’Neill, who has steered Celtic to three victories across four matches in charge across all competitions, recently revealed that he ‘genuinely does not know’ if he will be in the dugout against St Mirren.

Nancy has caught the attention of Celtic since steering Colombus Crew to MLS Cup glory in 2023, before winning the Leagues Cup the following year.

The former FC Montreal boss guided Columbus Crew to seventh in the MLS Eastern Conference during the 2025 campaign, but they were eliminated in the best-of-three playoffs by FC Cincinnati.