Rohe Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson has suggested that he is pretty relaxed about his contract situation amid reported links with a move to Celtic.

Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson has suggested that his future at the club is far from certain as he enters the final few months of his contract at Anfield.

The Scottish left-back joined the Merseyside club in the summer of 2017 from Hull City, signed by Jurgen Klopp, for a measly fee of £8m and went on to establish himself as a club icon.

Robertson made over 350 appearances for the Reds and played a significant role in Liverpool's success over the years, winning two Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy.

The 31-year-old defender has a contract with the club until the end of the season, and he has not yet been offered a new deal, sparking speculation about his long-term future.

Robertson relaxed about his contract situation

The Reds defender was heavily linked with a move to Atletico Madrid during the summer transfer window, but he decided to see the end of his term at the club.

In recent weeks, he has been reportedly linked with a move to Scottish giants Celtic, whose academy he represented between 2003 and 2009.

Ahead of Scotland's World Cup qualifiers against Greece and Denmark, Robertson has suggested that he is delighted to be playing regularly now after losing his place to Milos Kerkez at the start of the season.

The Reds defender said, as quoted by the Evening Standard: "Whatever happens will happen behind closed doors and I'm relaxed about the whole situation. If it is my last year, then it's my last year. If it's not, then so be it."

Robertson may have bigger role to play this season

Initially, it appeared that Robertson would be used as a backup option for Kerkez, but he has started in the last four games, including high-voltage clashes against Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Kerkez has failed to impress in his opening few games, and Arne Slot was forced to bring Robertson back into the first-team picture after the club's disastrous run of form.

Having lost five games already in the Premier League, and with eight points behind Arsenal, the title challenge could be over by next month if Liverpool do not start to pick up wins, especially away from home.

Slot will need his experienced left-back to bring stability at the back as he looks to find the right system that can maximise the potential of his new attacking players.

Thus, Robertson could get more opportunities for the rest of the season, if he does not get injured, which could force Liverpool to offer him a new deal.