Sports Mole previews Saturday's Scottish Premiership clash between Rangers and Livingston, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Rangers will aim to build on their improved Scottish Premiership form when they take on bottom-of-the-standings Livingston on Saturday.

The hosts have climbed to fourth in the standings thanks to their recent upturn in form, while the visitors are at the foot of the table with just eight points.

Match preview

Rangers have experienced an extremely tumultuous and turbulent 2025-26 campaign, including a series of disappointing results and the dismissal of former manager Russell Martin.

Martin was appointed to lead the club into the new campaign, but the former Southampton boss had a disastrous time at Ibrox, winning five, drawing six and losing six of his 17 games in charge.

That start to the campaign, which included their elimination from the Champions League after a humiliating 9-1 aggregate defeat to Club Brugge in the playoff round, eventually led to Martin's dismissal, with Danny Rohl eventually appointed his permanent successor.

Rohl has experienced a mixed start to life at Ibrox, winning three and losing three of his six games at the helm, including suffering defeats to SK Brann and Roma in the Europa League - meaning the Gers are still yet to record a point in the league phase after four games played.

Despite his inconsistent start, all three defeats have come in cup competitions, with Rohl's side at least showing signs of improvement in the league, having won all of his three league games and helping the Gers climb to fourth in the standings.

Rohl will be eager to build on those results with another win on Saturday, especially as the manager looks for his side to build momentum before attempting to record their first win in the Europa League when they face Braga next Thursday.

Rangers will be confident of claiming all three points, as the visitors head into this clash sat at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership standings.

Livingston have taken just eight points from their first 12 games back in the top flight since earning promotion last year, with the Lions winning one, drawing five and losing six.

David Martindale's side actually had an encouraging start to the term, with three wins and one defeat as they progressed from Scottish League Cup group H, followed by a draw and a win in their first two league fixtures.

However, a 2-0 defeat in the Scottish League Cup second round to Hibernian crushed their momentum, and Livingston have since failed to win any of the subsequent 10 league games, with six defeats and four draws.

Now without a victory in 11 matches across all competitions, the Lions are in desperate need of points if they are to avoid slipping behind in the battle for safety.

However, Livingston's chances of claiming at least a point in this meeting are extremely slim, with the Lions having failed to win any of their last 22 encounters with Rangers, suffering 20 defeats in that time.

Rangers Scottish Premiership form:

W W W D D W

Rangers form (all competitions):

W L L W W L

Livingston Scottish Premiership form:

D D L L D L

Livingston form (all competitions):

D D L L D L

Team News

Rangers will have to continue without the availability of Dujon Sterling, Kieron Dowell and Rabbi Matondo for the upcoming matches due to injury problems.

Mikey Moore and Djeidi Gassama both scored for Rangers in their 3-0 win over Dundee last time out, alongside Nico Raskin, and they are each expected to start in attack for the Gers.

Bojan Miovski and Danilo could also start in the frontline, while Raskin is likely to be partnered by Mohammed Diomande in midfield.

As for the visitors, Adam Montgomery, Aidan Denholm, Cameron Kerr, Connor McLennan, Ryan McGowan and Shane Blaney are all out with injuries.

Jeremy Bokila is Livingston's top scorer with four goals in 11 league matches, and the forward is likely to start alongside Tete Yengi and Lewis Smith in attack.

Rangers possible starting lineup:

Butland; Tarvernier, Souttar, Cornelius, Meghoma; Raskin, Diomande; Moore, Danilo, Gassama; Miovski

Livingston possible starting lineup:

Prior; Brenet, Finlayson, Wilson, Montano; Susoho, Sylla; Smith, May, Yengi; Bokila

We say: Rangers 2-0 Livingston

Livingston are enduring a disastrous 2025-26 campaign, including coming into this match off the back of three straight defeats, and with Rangers' recent upturn in form, we expect the hosts to also win here.

