Preview:Dundee vs Rangers - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's Scottish Premiership clash between Dundee and Rangers, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Two teams at opposite ends of the table with clash on Sunday afternoon as Dundee welcome Rangers to Dens Park in the Scottish Premiership.

The hosts are 11th in the standings with nine points from their first 11 games, while the visitors are fourth in the table with 15 points from 10 fixtures.

Match preview

Dundee enjoyed a fantastic first campaign back in the top flight in 2023-24, finishing sixth in the standings, but they failed to match those heights last term as they found themselves embroiled in a relegation fight.

The Dee headed into the post-split fixtures placed 11th in the standings but were able to climb into 10th by the end of the term, narrowly four points above the drop zone.

Tony Docherty was dismissed at the end of the season due to failing to reach the expected levels, but new manager Steven Pressley has far from improved Dundee's situation.

Eleven fixtures into the 2025-26 Scottish Premiership season and Dundee sit 11th in the standings with just nine points, having recorded only two wins and three draws alongside six defeats.

The pressure immediately mounted on Pressley's position at the club after the new manager lost his first two competitive games in charge, losing to both Airdrieonians and Alloa Athletic, meaning the Dee were shockingly eliminated from the group stage of the Scottish League Cup.

While they did win their final two group games, Dundee were unable to maintain that momentum in the league, failing to win any of their first five matches, followed by just two wins and four defeats in the next six league outings.

Dundee are heading into this one off the back of a particularly crushing 4-0 loss league leading Hearts, and they will be eager to bounce back with a superb result against Rangers - aiming to replicate their surprise 1-0 triumph against Celtic last month.

While the Dee would have been aiming to capitalise on Rangers' misfortunes at the start of the campaign, though their form has appeared to improve in the league under new boss Danny Rohl.

The Gers started the term under Russell Martin's management, but the former Southampton boss was dismissed after just 17 games at the helm having picked up only five wins, six draws and six defeats.

Rohl was eventually appointed to take Rangers forward, but the new boss has had a difficult beginning at the club, including becoming the first permanent Gers boss to lose three of his first five games in charge.

The Gers lost 3-0 to SK Brann in his opening match, followed by much-needed victories against Kilmarnock and Hibernian in the league, but they have since suffered back-to-back defeats.

Rangers were defeated 3-1 by Celtic in the Scottish League Cup semi-final and 2-0 by Roma in the Europa League, with the latter of those losses marking the first time the club have lost seven consecutive European fixtures (including qualifiers).

Despite their struggles, Rohl has achieved two wins from two league fixtures at the helm, and the German manager will be desperate to maintain that 100% record as he aims to bounce back from their devastating consecutive defeats.

Dundee Scottish Premiership form:

L L W L L W

Dundee form (all competitions):

L L W L L W

Rangers Scottish Premiership form:

W W D D W L

Rangers form (all competitions):

L L W W L D

Team News

Dundee may be without the services of Joe Westley after the attacker was taken off with an injury in the recent defeat to Hearts, while the rest of the squad should be available for selection.

Pressley may opt to make several changes to the team that was heavily defeated by the Jambos last weekend, meaning the likes of Tony Yogane, Callum Jones and Ashley Hay could all come into the starting team.

As for Rangers, Dujon Sterling, Kieron Dowell and Rabbi Matondo are all ruled out of this encounter, while the rest of the squad is available.

Rohl is expected to make changes to his team following their lacklustre loss to Roma, meaning the likes of Bojan Miovski, Mohammed Diomande and several others could start.

Dundee possible starting lineup:

McCracken; Astley, Robertson, Koumetio; Ingram, Jones, Hamilton, Samuels; Yogane, Hay, Reilly

Rangers possible starting lineup:

Butland; Tavernier, Souttar, Djiga; Aarons, Barron, Diomande, Gassama; Miovski, Moore, Danilo

We say: Dundee 1-2 Rangers

Rangers are on a poor run of results under Rohl, but the German manager has won each of his two league games in charge, and with Dundee's ongoing struggles, we expect the away side to win here.

