Preview: Dundee vs Celtic - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's Scottish Premiership clash between Dundee and Celtic, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Two teams at opposite ends of the Scottish Premiership standings come together on Sunday afternoon as Dundee host Celtic at Dens Park.

The hosts are 11th in the league standings with just six points after eight games played, while the visitors are second in the table with 17 points from seven fixtures.

Dundee were promoted back to the top flight as Scottish Championship champions in 2022-23, and they enjoyed a superb first year back in Premiership, recording a sixth-placed finish.

The Dee failed to reach those same heights in 2024-25 as they found themselves battling against relegation, finishing narrowly just four points above the drop zone at the end of the post-split fixtures, and they are back fighting for survival once again this term.

Dundee have endured a miserable start to the new campaign, managing only one win, three draws and four defeats from their first eight league fixtures, leaving them 11th in the standings with six points, while they were also eliminated from the Scottish League Cup in the group stage.

Those results and uninspiring performances have led to widespread calls for Steven Pressley, who was only appointed during the summer, to be dismissed by the club, leaving the new manager in desperate need of victories if he is to keep his role at the club.

However, Dundee's bid to spark a turnaround amid the ongoing pressure begins with the toughest of tests, as Celtic, Scottish football's dominant force of the modern era, visit Dens Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Dee face an almost insurmountable task if they are to claim all three points, having failed to defeat Celtic in any competition since a 2-0 win in May 2001, while they have not triumphed against the Bhoys at Dens Park since a 1-0 win in September 1988.

Celtic may not be in their strongest moment as a side, having faced their fair share of challenges already this season, but Brendan Rodgers' side undoubtedly remain the overwhelming favourites to record a comfortable victory.

The Bhoys have faced ongoing protests from the fans after a disappointing summer transfer window, with many supporters blaming that on their eventual failure to qualify for the Champions League, as they went on to lose on penalties to Kairat Almaty in the playoff qualifying round.

While their struggles in Europe have continued, recording a 1-1 draw with Red Star Belgrade and a 2-0 loss to Braga in the Europa League league phase, the Bhoys remain undefeated in domestic competition.

Celtic have won five and drawn two of their seven Scottish Premiership fixtures, leaving them second in the table with 17 points and just two points behind leaders Hearts, while they have also booked their spot in the Scottish League Cup semi-final against Rangers.

Aiming to keep the pressure on Hearts at the top of the standings as Celtic ultimately aim to defend their Scottish Premiership crown for the fifth straight season, the Bhoys will be eager to secure all three points on Sunday.

Dundee Scottish Premiership form:

L L W D L D

Dundee form (all competitions):

L L W D L D

Celtic Scottish Premiership form:

W D W D W W

Celtic form (all competitions):

W L D D W W

Paul Digby returned to the matchday squad for the first time since early August in Dundee's last match against Aberdeen, and without any other injury concerns, Pressley should have a fully available squad to choose from on Sunday.

Following the devastating 4-0 defeat in that clash with Aberdeen, the manager could look to make several changes, meaning the likes of Ashley Hay, Charlie Reilly and Callum Jones could start.

Meanwhile, Alistair Johnston and Auston Trusty remain as doubts to feature, while Jota is set to stay on the sidelines until early next year due to a cruciate ligament injury.

Kelechi Iheanacho continued his encouraging start to life at Celtic with his third goal in five appearances in their last match against Motherwell, and the striker is expected to be supported by Daizen Maeda and Sebastian Tounekti in attack.

Further back, Kieran Tierney could replace Marcelo Saracchi in defence after the Uruguayan had a poor performance against the Steelmen, while the rest of the defence should stay the same.

Dundee possible starting lineup:

McCracken; Astley, Graham, Robertson, Samuels; Congreve, Jones, Hamilton, Reilly; Hay, Murray

Celtic possible starting lineup:

Schmeichel; Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Tierney; McCowan, McGregor, Hatate; Maeda, Iheanacho, Tounekti

We say: Dundee 0-3 Celtic

Celtic have been utterly dominant in this fixture, and with Dundee also enduring a challenging run of results heading into this clash, we expect the pressure on Pressley to increase further with a significant away win.

