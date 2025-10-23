Preview:Falkirk vs Dundee - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's Scottish Premiership clash between Falkirk and Dundee, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Two teams separated by only goal difference in the Scottish Premiership will clash on Saturday when Falkirk host Dundee at the Falkirk Stadium.

The hosts are eighth in the standings with nine points from eight matches, while the visitors are just behind in ninth with nine points from nine games.

Match preview

Falkirk were promoted back to the Scottish Premiership for the first time since 2009-10 as they lifted the Scottish Championship title last season, and they have had an encouraging start to life back in the top flight.

The Bairns won three and drew one of their four Scottish League Cup group games, qualifying from Group A in top spot, but they were initially unable to build on that in the subsequent games.

Falkirk drew 2-2 with Dundee United on matchday one of the Scottish Premiership season, followed by back-to-back defeats against Livingston in the league and Celtic in the Scottish League Cup second round.

They eventually recorded their first league victory of the campaign against Aberdeen on matchday three, but they had to wait until last weekend to secure their second win, beating Motherwell 2-1 to end a four-game winless run.

Aiming to build on that triumph with their first home win of the league season, Falkirk will host a Dundee side that will be full of confidence after a sensational victory last time out.

Dundee also picked up their second win of the Scottish Premiership campaign last weekend, brilliantly beating champions Celtic 2-0 thanks to a goal from Clark Robertson and an own-goal from Cameron Carter-Vickers.

That result lifted Dundee to ninth in the standings, having now recorded two wins, three draws and four defeats from their nine league outings.

Steven Pressley's side have been under intense pressure after a disappointing start to the campaign, with widespread calls for the manager to be dismissed prior to the Celtic triumph, but the boss will now be hoping his team can build on that result and ease the pressure on his role at the club with a string of positive results.

While Dundee will take confidence from their recent win, as well as Falkirk's failure to win at home so far this season, the Dee have faced their struggles on the road.

Pressley's men are one of just three teams yet to record a victory away from home in the Scottish Premiership, while their tally of just two points from four away fixtures is the worst record in the division.

Falkirk Scottish Premiership form:

W D L D L W

Falkirk form (all competitions):

W D L D L W

Dundee Scottish Premiership form:

W L L W D L

Dundee form (all competitions):

W L L W D L

Team News

Falkirk are dealing with a number of injury issues heading into this match, with Aidan Nesbitt, Coll Donaldson, Ethan Ross, Finn Yeats and Jamie Sneddon all set to be unavailable.

Scott Arfield came off the bench to score the winner for Falkirk against Motherwell last weekend, and the midfielder could come into the starting team here.

Arfield replaced fellow goalscorer Calvin Miller in that match, but the pair could both start alongside Ethan Williams and Ross MacIver in this one.

As for Dundee, Billy Koumetio is unavailable for this match due to a knock, but the defender should be fit to return to action in the coming weeks.

Drey Wright may also miss out after the midfielder was taken off in the victory against Celtic, meaning Ethan Ingram could make for the only change to the starting side that fantastically won that game.

Falkirk possible starting lineup:

Bain; Adams, Neilson, Henderson, Hart; Spencer, Tait; Williams, Arfield, Miller; MacIver

Dundee possible starting lineup:

McCracken; Astley, Robertson, Graham; Ingram, Digby, Hamilton, Samuels; Congreve, Murray, Westley

We say: Falkirk 1-2 Dundee

Dundee will be massively boosted by the victory over Celtic, and with Falkirk yet to record a victory at their home ground this season, we believe the visitors will take all three points here.

