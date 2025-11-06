Sports Mole previews Saturday's Scottish Premiership clash between Falkirk and Livingston, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

The Scottish Premiership's newcomers will meet for the second time this season on Saturday afternoon, when Falkirk welcome Livingston to the Falkirk Stadium.

The hosts are fifth in the standings with 15 points from 11 fixtures, while the visitors are at the foot of the table with just seven points from 11 outings.

Match preview

Falkirk booked their long-awaited return to the Scottish Premiership as they lifted the Scottish Championship title last season, booking their place back in the top flight for the first time since 2009-10.

The Bairns made a strong start to the new campaign, winning three and drawing one of their four Scottish League Cup group games, but they were unable to carry that momentum as they made a slow start to the Scottish Premiership term.

Falkirk drew one and lost one of their opening two matches, followed by being eliminated from the Scottish League Cup by Celtic in the second round.

John McGlynn's side finally won their first match of the Scottish Premiership campaign when they defeated Aberdeen 1-0 in their third matchday, but they were unable to build on that result as they went on to draw two and lose two of their next four fixtures.

However, Falkirk's fortunes have seemingly undergone significant improvement in their most recent matches, as the Bairns now head into this clash with three wins and one defeat from their four games, with that sole defeat coming against the Bhoys.

Those results leave Falkirk brilliantly placed fifth in the standings with 15 points, two points ahead of seventh-placed Dundee United, and McGlynn will be looking for his side to strengthen their position in the top half of the table by claiming a victory on Saturday.

Falkirk will come up against familiar opposition, with fellow promoted side Livingston set to travel to the Falkirk Stadium, and the Lions are experiencing a much harder start to the new campaign.

Livingston actually started the season with three wins and one defeat in the Scottish League Cup, as well as one draw and one win from their first two league fixtures, with that victory coming against Saturday's hosts on matchday two.

However, that proved to be the last time Livingston have won a match across all competitions, as the Lions have now endured a run of seven defeats and three draws from their last 10 games.

Six of those defeats and all three draws have come in the Scottish Premiership, with those results meaning the Lions are propping up the rest of the table as they sit 12th in the standings with just seven points.

David Martindale will be desperate for his side to finally end their 10-game winless run when they take on Falkirk, and the Lions will look to draw confidence from their dominant record in this fixture in recent meetings.

Livingston have emerged victorious from all of their last four clashes with Falkirk, including the 3-1 win earlier this term, while they are unbeaten in this fixture since a 1-0 defeat in January 2018.

Falkirk Scottish Premiership form:

W L W W D L

Livingston Scottish Premiership form:

D L L D L L

Team News

Falkirk are expected to be without Aidan Nesbitt, Coll Donaldson, Jamie Sneddon and Lewis Neilson for Saturday's match due to ongoing injury issues.

The front four of Ross MacIver, Ethan Williams, Calvin Miller and Kyrell Wilson impressed during their 3-1 win against Kilmarnock at the beginning of the month, and an unchanged attack is expected to feature in this one.

As for Livingston, Adam Montgomery, Aidan Denholm, Cameron Kerr, Connor McLennan, Ryan McGowan and Shane Blaney are all anticipated to miss out with injury.

Despite their ongoing winless run, striker Jeremy Bokila enters Saturday's affair in promising form having scored two goals in his last two games, and the forward should lead the line in this one.

Scott Pittman, Lewis Smith and Stevie May could make up the three behind the starting striker, with Mahamadou Susoho and Mohammad Sylla featuring from the base of midfield.

Falkirk possible starting lineup:

Bain; Adams, Allan, Henderson, Lissah; Cartwright, Spencer; Wilson, Miller, Williams; MacIver

Livingston possible starting lineup:

Prior; Brenet, Finlayson, Wilson, Montano; Susoho, Sylla; Smith, Pittman, May; Bokila

We say: Falkirk 2-1 Livingston

Falkirk are in significantly stronger form heading into this game, and while Livingston have dominated this fixture in recent years, the Bairns will be full of confidence against a struggling Lions side, leading us to expect a home victory.

