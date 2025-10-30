Sports Mole previews Saturday's Scottish Premiership clash between Falkirk and Kilmarnock, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Two teams separated by just one place in the Scottish Premiership will meet on Saturday afternoon when Falkirk welcome Kilmarnock to the Falkirk Stadium.

The hosts are seventh in the standings with 12 points from 10 games, while the visitors are eighth in the table with 10 points from their 10 matches.

Match preview

Falkirk earned their promotion back to the Scottish Premiership for the first time since 2009-10 as they lifted the Scottish Championship title last term, and the Bairns have enjoyed an encouraging start to the campaign.

The objective for John McGlynn heading into this campaign would have been to secure their safety, and they have had a positive start in that regard, as Falkirk sit seventh in the standings after 10 games played.

The Bairns have won three, drawn three and lost four of their 10 league fixtures, leaving them with 12 points and three points above Dundee in 11th place.

Most of their success in the Scottish Premiership has come throughout this month, with McGlynn's side drawing 1-1 with Rangers before recording back-to-back wins over Motherwell and Dundee, although they were comprehensively beaten 4-0 by Celtic last time out.

Looking for his side to immediately rebound from that heavy defeat, McGlynn will be hoping his side can record their third straight home win against Killie.

Falkirk will also fancy their chances given Killie's current form in the Scottish Premiership, as Killie have now lost all of their last three games.

That marks a significant downturn in form for Stuart Kettlewell's men, who had recorded two wins, four draws and suffered just one defeat in the prior seven Scottish Premiership fixtures.

Their recent three defeats have seen Killie fall considerably down the Scottish Premiership standings into eighth place, and after an intense relegation battle last term, Kettlewell will be eager to improve his side's form and steer them comfortably clear of the drop this term.

Falkirk Scottish Premiership form:

L W W D L D

Falkirk form (all competitions):

L W W D L D

Kilmarnock Scottish Premiership form:

L L L W W L

Kilmarnock form (all competitions):

L L L W W D

Team News

Falkirk are anticipated to be without Aidan Nesbitt, Coll Donaldson, Jamie Sneddon and Lewis Neilson for this match due to injury problems.

Ethan Ross returned to the side for the first time since August in the defeat to Celtic, and the winger could start once again for the Bairns in this one, potentially alongside Calvin Miller, Ethan Williams and Ross MacIver in attack.

As for Kilmarnock, Djenairo Daniels is out for the rest of the season due to a knee injury, while Marley Watkins and Matthew Kennedy are also unavailable for this match.

Toby Oluwayemi is expected to keep his place between the sticks, with George Stanger, Robbie Deas and Zac Williams likely to make up the back three.

Further forward, Greg Kiltie and Marcus Dackers could lead the line for Killie, with Dominic Thompson and Ben Brannan featuring in wide positions.

Falkirk possible starting lineup:

Bain; Adams, Allan, Henderson, Hart; Tait, Spencer; Miller, Williams, Ross; MacIver

Kilmarnock possible starting lineup:

Oluwayemi; Stanger, Deas, Williams; Brannan, Watson, Lyons, Polworth, Thompson; Dackers, Kiltie

We say: Falkirk 1-1 Kilmarnock

Falkirk have lost just once at home so far this season and have drawn three times, while Kilmarnock have managed only one victory on the road and have recorded two draws.

With both teams are also separated by just two points in the league standings, we expect this one to be a hard-fought encounter that ends all square.

