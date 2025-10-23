Sports Mole previews Saturday's Scottish Premiership clash between Livingston and Motherwell, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Two of the bottom sides in the Scottish Premiership will clash on Saturday afternoon when Livingston host Motherwell at Almondvale Stadium.

The hosts are bottom of the standings with six points from nine matches, while the visitors are 10th in the table with eight points from eight games.

Match preview

Livingston earned an immediate promotion back to the Scottish Premiership after winning the promotion playoffs last season, but the Lions have had a difficult return to the top flight.

David Martindale's side initially opened the campaign with three wins and one defeat from four Scottish League Cup group games, progressing to the knockout rounds with a second-placed finish, followed by winning one and drawing one of their first two league matches.

However, they have since failed to win any of the subsequent eight matches, suffering six defeats and managing only two draws in that time.

That run has seen Livingston knocked out of the Scottish League Cup by Hibernian in the second round, while they have fallen to bottom of the league standings with just six points from nine games, leaving them two points from safety and having played a game more than the two teams above them.

Aiming for a much-needed streak snapping victory, Livingston host a Motherwell side that are similarly struggling at the beginning of this season.

The Steelmen actually started the campaign unbeaten in their first 12 matches under new manager Jens Berthel Askou, recording six wins and six draws across all competitions.

That included Motherwell progressing into the semi-finals of the Scottish League Cup following victories against St Johnstone and Aberdeen, with the Steelmen now set to face St Mirren with a spot in the final up for grabs.

Askou finally tasted defeat for the first time as Motherwell manager in the final match before the international break, devastatingly losing 3-2 to Celtic after conceding a 92nd-minute winner to Daizen Maeda.

Motherwell followed that up with another loss to Falkirk, squandering a 1-0 lead to lose 2-1 to the newly-promoted side, meaning they have now lost back-to-back matches in the league for the first time since April.

The Steelmen will be eager to stop that run with three points against Livingston on Saturday, especially as a defeat would see the Steelmen fall below their opponents in the standings.

Motherwell have, however, been particularly disappointing when playing on the road, remaining as one of only three teams in the Scottish Premiership yet to record a victory away from home.

Livingston Scottish Premiership form:

L D L L D L

Livingston form (all competitions):

L D L L D L

Motherwell Scottish Premiership form:

L L W D D D

Motherwell form (all competitions):

L L W W D D

Team News

Livingston will be without Aidan Denholm, Cameron Kerr and Ryan McGowan for this match due to ongoing injury issues, while Shane Blaney and Adam Montgomery may be doubts after both being taken off in the 4-0 loss to Hibernian last time out.

Andy Winter could come into the starting team in place of Blaney, with Danny Finlayson dropping into the back three, while Samson Lawal could replace Montgomery.

As for the visitors, Motherwell will be without Eseosa Sule, Filip Stuparevic, Jordan McGhee, Sam Nicholson and Zach Robinson will be unavailable due to injuries, while Emmanuel Longelo may be a doubt to start.

Tawanda Maswanhise is Motherwell's top scorer with four goals in the league, and the forward should start alongside Elijah Just, Ibrahim Said and Apostolos Stamatelopoulos on Saturday.

Livingston possible starting lineup:

Prior; Finlayson, Sylla, Wilson; Winter, Susoho, Pittman, Lawal; McLennan, Bokila, May

Motherwell possible starting lineup:

Ward; Koutroumbis, McGinn, Welsh, O'Donnell; Watt, Fadinger; Maswanhise, Just, Said; Stamatelopoulos

We say: Livingston 1-2 Motherwell

Livingston are enduring a disastrous run of results, and while Motherwell have lost each of their last two games, the visitors have had a largely positive campaign in terms of results, and for that reason, we expect the visitors to show their quality and secure a win here.

