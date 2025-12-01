Preview: Celtic vs Dundee - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 01 Dec 2025 13:20 , Last updated: 01 Dec 2025 13:56

Celtic will look to make it five consecutive wins across all competitions when they take on Dundee at Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday.

The hosts are second in the table with 29 points, just two points behind leaders Hearts, while the visitors are ninth in the standings with 12 points.

Match preview

Celtic's opening to the 2025-26 campaign has been marked by turmoil and instability, including fan protests, a managerial resignation and disappointing results and performances.

Brendan Rodgers and the fans had made their frustrations at a disheartening summer transfer window clear, leading to ongoing protests from supporters due to disagreements with how the club is being run by the board.

Despite that, their results were initially strong, remaining unbeaten in normal time in their opening 11 fixtures with six wins and five draws - although they were eliminated from the Champions League qualifiers by Kairat Almaty on penalties.

Following back-to-back draws during that run, their unbeaten streak was ended in a 2-0 defeat to Braga in the Europa League, and that sparked a run of three defeats, two draws and only two wins in a seven-game span.

That included two straight league defeats, and a 3-1 loss to Hearts left them eight points behind the leaders, leading to Brendan Rodgers handing in his resignation following that loss.

Martin O'Neill returned to the club as the interim manager, and the legendary veteran has significantly improved Celtic's standing, winning six and losing just one of his seven matches at the helm.

The interim boss has guided Celtic back to within just two points of Hearts, who have also played a game more than the Bhoys, secured their place in the Scottish League Cup final and recorded their first win in the Europa League league phase.

Now set for what is expected to be his final match in charge, with Wilfried Nancy anticipated to be announced as the new permanent boss in the coming days, O'Neill will be desperate to secure a winning send off in front of the Celtic Park crowd.

Given their massively improved form, as well as their home strength this term - unbeaten at Paradise in the league - the Bhoys will be confident of claiming another three points and continuing to apply the pressure on Hearts.

© Imago

Dundee will, however, look to ruin O'Neill's Celtic departure by claiming a surprise win, and they will be boosted after ending their four-game losing run at the weekend.

Steven Pressley's side recorded a much-needed triumph against St Mirren on Saturday, with an Alexander Gogic own-goal, as well as strikes from Drey Wright and Joe Westley, securing a comeback 3-1 win for the Dee.

That victory marked just their third in the Scottish Premiership this term, with Pressley's side also registering three assists and eight defeats during that time.

Despite the weekend's success, Pressley will be aware that pressure is continuing to mount on his role at the club, especially as they sit just two points above the drop zone.

In order to ease the speculation regarding his position, the manager will be desperate for a surprise victory against the Bhoys, but history is certainly against the Dee.

Dundee have recorded just one victory against Celtic in recent history, though that 2-0 win did come earlier in the campaign - a triumph which ended a 37-year wait for a home win over the Bhoys.

Celtic Scottish Premiership form:

W W W W L L

Celtic form (all competitions):

W W W W L W

Dundee Scottish Premiership form:

W L L L L W

Dundee form (all competitions):

W L L L L W

Team News

© Imago / Focus Images

Celtic remain without the availability of Alistair Johnston, Callum Osmand, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Jota for this match due to injury issues, while the rest of the squad should be available for selection.

O'Neill is unlikely to make many changes from the side that defeated Hibernian 2-1 at the weekend, including goalscorers Daizen Maeda and Arne Engels both anticipated to continue in the team.

Meanwhile, Dundee are without any injury concerns heading into this meeting, giving Pressley a full squad to select from.

Following their streak-snapping 3-1 victory over St Mirren at the weekend, Pressley is expected to name an unchanged team against the Bhoys.

Wright is likely to start alongside Clark Robertson, Luke Graham and Ryan Astley in defence, while fellow scorer Westley should continue with Yan Dhanda and Ethan Hamilton in the middle of the park.

Celtic possible starting lineup:

Schmeichel; Donovan, Trusty, Scales, Saracchi; Engels, McGregor, Hatate; McCowan, Maeda, Hyun-Jun

Dundee possible starting lineup:

McCracken; Astley, Graham, Robertson, Wright; Congreve, Westley, Dhanda, Hamilton, Yogane; Murray

We say: Celtic 3-0 Dundee

Celtic Park is expected to be bouncing as they bid farewell to legendary manager O'Neill, and alongside their already-formidable home record, the Bhoys are expected to seal an emphatic victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.