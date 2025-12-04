Preview: Derby County vs Leicester City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 04 Dec 2025 09:48 , Last updated: 04 Dec 2025 10:16

Both looking to bounce back from less-than-ideal results last time out, Derby County and Leicester City clash at Pride Park in an East Midlands battle in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

The Rams were unable to hold onto anything tangible during a trip to Middlesbrough last weekend, whilst the Foxes' defensive struggles continued against Sheffield United at the King Power Stadium.

Match preview

After finishing just a single point above the dreaded drop zone at the conclusion of the 2024-25 campaign, Derby County are distancing themselves from the bottom-three conversation this time around, however two defeats in their last three have dampened hopes of a shock playoff push.

One of the favourites to clinch automatic promotion alongside Frank Lampard's Coventry City juggernaut, Middlesbrough were the latest team to take three points off the Rams last Saturday, when second-half strikes from Matt Targett and Morgan Whittaker completed a Boro comeback at the Riverside Stadium.

Nevertheless, John Eustace's side have still won six of their last eight matches in the second tier and are occupying a respectable 11th spot in the Championship standings ahead of this weekend's hosting of Leicester, just three points behind Bristol City in the lowest of the playoff spots.

Despite only 12 of their 26 league points arriving at Pride Park so far, the Rams have fared relatively well in front of their own supporters in recent times, enjoying a five-game unbeaten run at home before losing a five-goal thriller to Watford on November 22.

With leading marksman and 10-goal hotshot Carlton Morris sidelined throughout the festive period, Patrick Agyemang and Lars-Jorgen Salvesen need to step up for Derby, with the pair the only other two players to score more than once in the Championship to date.

© Imago

Following a golden era during the late 2010s consisting of a Premier League-winning campaign and an FA Cup success, Leicester City are returning to some of their dark days of the 1980s this term, with the East Midlands giants languishing in the lower half of the Championship rankings.

The Foxes' faint hopes of mounting a promotion push were handed no favours by back-to-back defeats to conclude a difficult November schedule, with Southampton and Sheffield United putting three goals each past Asmir Begovic, who is yet to keep a clean sheet across five appearances.

Ending the penultimate month of the calendar year on a pair of losses, Marti Cifuentes's troops have slumped down to an unthinkable 16th position in the second-tier table, five points behind sixth place and a mammoth nine points back from Middlesbrough in second spot.

Looking to turn a corner at the beginning of December, the Foxes need to improve their away form if they wish to climb up the rankings, with Leicester losing three of their last four outings - the only success in that period coming at Liam Manning's Norwich City on November 8.

A shock name at the top of the club's Golden Boot race, Jordan James is showcasing why Rennes snatched him off the hands of Birmingham City in August 2024, with the Wales international netting four Championship goals so far this season.

Derby County Championship form: W W W L W L

Leicester City Championship form: L D W W L L

Team News

© Imago / News Images

As alluded to above, Derby are without the services of leading goalscorer Morris until after the New Year, with head coach Eustace stating that the striker's return will feel like a new signing.

The former Luton Town man joins the likes of David Ozoh (thigh) and Lewis Travis (calf) in the medical room, with the pair hoping to make comebacks at some point in December.

Last featuring at Ewood Park versus Blackburn Rovers in early November, Rhian Brewster is closing in on a return to the matchday squad for the Rams.

Starting the campaign as the first-choice option in between the sticks, Jakub Stolarczyk has missed the last five Championship contests due to a groin issue.

Part of the Foxes' recent Premier League adventures, Caleb Okoli (shoulder) and Victor Kristiansen (knee) are both sidelined.

Derby County possible starting lineup:

Zetterstrom; Langas, Sanderson, Clarke; Ward, Clark, Adams, Elder; Brereton Diaz, Agyemang, Salvesen

Leicester City possible starting lineup:

Begovic; Pereira, Faes, Vestergaard, Thomas; Soumare, James, Fatawu, Reid, Mavididi; Ayew

We say: Derby County 1-1 Leicester City

Back at Pride Park following a challenging pair of away fixtures, Derby County will sense an opportunity to get one over their wounded East Midlands rivals this weekend.

Leicester are on the verge of a crisis, meaning that a share of the spoils on the road would likely be welcomed by the Foxes faithful.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.