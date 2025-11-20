Preview:Derby vs Watford - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's Championship clash between Derby County and Watford, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Looking to extend their winning run in the division to six matches, Derby County welcome Watford to Pride Park in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

The Rams picked up another success at the base of Blackburn Rovers last time out, whilst the Hornets shared the spoils with Bristol City at Vicarage Road.

Match preview

After being parachuted into the club in February, Derby County head coach John Eustace guided his new employers to Championship safety by a single point last season, with the East Midlands club now targeting much loftier ambitions as the festive period approaches.

The in-form Rams stretched their winning run in the second tier to a marvellous five contests prior to the international break in Lancashire, where first-half strikes from Carlton Morris and Patrick Agyemang were enough to secure three points at the expense of Blackburn.

Collecting a maximum tally of 15 points from their last five second-tier battles, Saturday afternoon's hosts have flown up to 10th spot in the Championship table ahead of this weekend's clash with Watford, just two points behind Millwall in the lowest of the playoff spots.

Scoring six goals in his last four appearances for Eustace's men, second-tier veteran Morris is currently joint-top of the division's goalscoring charts boasting 10 strikes, with the 29-year-old managing just eight goals for Luton Town during the 2024-25 term.

Derby can only muster up a ranking of 13th in terms of home form so far this season but are currently in the midst of a five-game unbeaten streak (W3 D2) at Pride Park, where they secured three straight Championships wins prior to the November international hiatus.

Following the return of Javi Gracia to the managerial hotseat in the middle of October, playoff hopefuls Watford have experienced a mixed run of form, winning two, drawing two and losing two of the Spaniard's first six matches back at Vicarage Road.

Netting his first-ever strike for the Hornets last time out, wing-back Marc Bola expertly put his side ahead against the challenge of Bristol City in Hertfordshire, but a trademark Scott Twine free kick salvaged a point for the Robins, who were dominated on the evening in terms of possession and chances created.

After losing just one of their last five matches in the second tier, Watford have moved up to 15th spot in the Championship standings ahead of Saturday's trip to the East Midlands, 10 points above the dreaded drop and five points behind the current playoff pace.

A major factor behind Paulo Pezzolano's sacking over a month ago, the Hornets have fared horrifically on their second-tier travels so far this campaign, with the Hertfordshire outfit winless across seven outings (D3 L4), leaving them as the only side in the division yet to enjoy an away triumph.

Plying his trade at Vicarage Road since a summer switch from Nantes in 2021, Imran Louza is finally beginning to realise his frightening potential for Gracia's men, with the influential Moroccan already providing nine goal contributions from central midfield this term.

Derby County Championship form: L W W W W W

Watford Championship form: L W L W D D

Team News

Derby remain without the services of defender Curtis Nelson, who is yet to feature this season owing to a serious knee injury picked up at the start of the calendar year.

Moving further forward, the Rams' options in the middle of the park are currently restricted by the absence of David Ozoh due to a thigh problem.

Following head coach Eustace from Ewood Park, Lewis Travis (calf) has managed just seven appearances in the league so far this season.

A major creative force for Watford when fit and firing, Giorgi Chakvetadze continues to recover from a foot injury sustained in the summer.

The Hornets' attacking ranks are also diminished on the left wing, where Rocco Vata (hamstring) is expected to be sidelined until the New Year.

Derby County possible starting lineup:

Zetterstrom; Langas, Sanderson, Clarke; Ward, Clark, Adams, Elder; Brereton Diaz, Agyemang, Morris

Watford possible starting lineup:

Selvik; Keben, Pollock, Alleyne; Petris, Louza, Kayembe, Bola; Doumbia, Irankunda, Kjerrumgaard

We say: Derby County 1-0 Watford

On a mission to stretch their unbeaten run at Pride Park to six Championship contests, Derby should be full of confidence when the division's poorest travellers arrive in the East Midlands this weekend.

Watford have failed to correct their alarming away form despite an October change in management, and we are expecting another difficult road trip for the Hornets.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email