Preview:Swansea vs Derby - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Tuesday's Championship clash between Swansea City and Derby County, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Derby County will travel across the border for Tuesday’s Championship meeting with Swansea City at the Swansea.com Stadium.

The Swans are languishing in 20th place in the Championship table, while the Rams are sitting in a midtable position.

Match preview

Swansea will be looking nervously over their shoulder with four points separating them from the drop zone after winning four, drawing five and losing seven of their 16 league matches this season.

Their underwhelming campaign cost Alan Sheehan his job following a heavy 4-1 defeat to Ipswich Town before the international break.

The Swans suffered another demoralising loss in Saturday’s away clash with Bristol City, where they conceded three goals without reply to leave them without a win in four competitive matches.

Swansea are set to appoint Vitor Matos as Sheehan’s successor after agreeing to pay the release clause in his Maritmo contract, although it is unclear whether he will be in charge for Tuesday’s fixture.

A meeting with Derby could be just what Swansea needs during this difficult spell, considering they have won four of their last five meetings with Derby (D1).

In fact, the Swans completed a league double over the Rams last term, recording a 2-1 victory in the away clash before claiming a 1-0 win in April’s home encounter.

Derby went into the recent international window in high spirits after putting together a run of five consecutive victories.

However, the two-week break ultimately broke their momentum, as they returned to action with a home defeat against Watford despite establishing a two-goal lead at Pride Park.

Dion Sanderson and Sondre Langas grabbed a goal apiece, before Luca Kjerrumgaard pulled a goal back to lay the foundation for Edo Kayembe to net a late brace to complete the Watford turnaround.

While they would have been bitterly disappointed to spurn a strong position on Saturday, the 12th-placed Rams are still firmly in the playoff hunt with two points separating them from Hull in sixth place.

They will head on their travels with hopes of clinching a third consecutive away win after beating Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers on their last two road trips.

If they can pick up all three points on Tuesday, Derby will have to beat Swansea for the first time since winning 2-0 in a home clash in February 2020.

Swansea City Championship form:

L W D L L L

Swansea City form (all competitions):

W L D L L L

Derby County Championship form:

W W W W W L

Team News

Josh Tymon and Ben Cabango are set to return to the Swansea backline after missing the defeat to Bristol City through suspension.

Midfielder Goncalo Franco and attacker Zeidane Inoussa will both be hoping to earn recalls after dropping down to the bench at the weekend.

Zan Vipotnik could also be given the nod over Adam Idah, having scored six goals in 14 Championship appearances this season.

Meanwhile, Derby boss John Eustace is unable to call upon the services of Max Johnston, Lewis Travis and David Ozoh due to injury.

The visitors are also expected to be without key striker Carlton Morris, who was forced off inside the opening 20 minutes of the defeat to Watford.

Defender Dion Sanderson is set to serve a one-match ban after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season on Saturday.

Swansea City possible starting lineup:

Vigouroux; Key, Cabango, Burgess, Tymon; Franco, Galbraith; Ronald, Cullen, Eom; Vipotnik

Derby County possible starting lineup:

Widell Zetterstrom; Langas, Clarke, Forsyth; Ward, Adams, Clark, Elder; Brereton Diaz, Weimann; Morris

We say: Swansea City 1-2 Derby County

Derby may have lost at home at the weekend, but they have taken maximum points from their last two away matches, and we think the Rams will draw upon those recent experiences to get the better of a Swansea side that will be low on confidence following three consecutive defeats.

