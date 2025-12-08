Wolves vs. Manchester United: Premier League's bottom club bidding to end 45-year streak in Monday's Molineux fixture

By Darren Plant | 08 Dec 2025 12:23

Wolverhampton Wanderers will be bidding to end a 45-year streak in Monday's Premier League fixture against Manchester United.

The West Midlands outfit head into the encounter at Molineux already at risk of setting the lowest points total in Premier League history.

Just two points and seven goals have been recorded in 14 matches to leave Wolves sitting bottom in the Premier League table and 13 points adrift of safety.

As a result, Rob Edwards - who has been in charge for three games without his side scoring a goal - will need to deliver an upturn in fortunes to avoid being associated with some of the worst statistics ever recorded in the Premier League.

Nevertheless, ahead of the showdown on Monday night, Wolves have an opportunity to end a run that is approaching five decades.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

What streak can Wolves end against Man United?

In last season's corresponding fixture on Boxing Day, Wolves recorded a 2-0 victory over Man United in what was Vitor Pereira's second game in charge.

However, you have to go all the way back to 1980 for the last time that the Red Devils suffered back-to-back league defeats at Molineux.

That said, Wolves did do the double over Man United last season, also running out 1-0 victors in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford in April.

Man United have only ever suffered eight defeats to teams starting the day in bottom spot of the Premier League standings. However, two of those losses came to Wolves at Molineux, in 2004 and 2011 respectively.

On the flip side, Ruben Amorim's side are currently on a four-game unbeaten streak in away Premier League fixtures, United's longest since the midway point of the 2021-22 campaign.

Meanwhile, Wolves will equal their longest run of league defeats in their history if they lose on Monday night. The only other time that they lost eight in a row was in 1981-82.

© Imago / Mark Pain

What is at stake for Man United at Molineux?

Although Man United head into this fixture sitting in 12th position in the table, they will move into sixth place and level on points with Chelsea with a maximum return.

Even a draw will take them into eighth position, above Sunderland and Liverpool on goal difference.

United will also have the fifth-best away record in the division if they beat Wolves.