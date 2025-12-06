Team News: Wolves vs. Man Utd injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 06 Dec 2025 08:06 , Last updated: 07 Dec 2025 19:00

Hoping to somehow replicate their Boxing Day victory in this fixture last term, Wolverhampton Wanderers welcome Manchester United to Molineux for Monday's Premier League showdown.

The Old Gold remain rooted to the foot of the division after their 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest in midweek, shortly before the Red Devils' 1-1 draw with West Ham United, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two clubs.

WOLVES

Out: Joao Gomes (suspended), Marshall Munetsi (calf), Rodrigo Gomes (groin), Leon Chiwome (knee), Daniel Bentley (ankle)

Doubtful: Ladislav Krejci (knee), Fer Lopez (adductor), Hugo Bueno (back)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Johnstone; Mosquera, Toti, Agbadou; Doherty, Andre, Bellegarde, Wolfe; Arias, Hwang; Larsen

MAN UTD

Out: Harry Maguire (thigh), Benjamin Sesko (knee)

Doubtful: Matthijs de Ligt (unspecified), Diogo Dalot (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lammens; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Shaw; Diallo, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Cunha; Zirkzee