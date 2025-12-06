Premier League Gameweek 15
Team News: Wolves vs. Man Utd injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Wolves vs. Man Utd injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
Hoping to somehow replicate their Boxing Day victory in this fixture last term, Wolverhampton Wanderers welcome Manchester United to Molineux for Monday's Premier League showdown.

The Old Gold remain rooted to the foot of the division after their 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest in midweek, shortly before the Red Devils' 1-1 draw with West Ham United, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two clubs.

WOLVES vs. MAN UTD

WOLVES

Out: Joao Gomes (suspended), Marshall Munetsi (calf), Rodrigo Gomes (groin), Leon Chiwome (knee), Daniel Bentley (ankle)

Doubtful: Ladislav Krejci (knee), Fer Lopez (adductor), Hugo Bueno (back)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Johnstone; Mosquera, Toti, Agbadou; Doherty, Andre, Bellegarde, Wolfe; Arias, Hwang; Larsen

MAN UTD

Out: Harry Maguire (thigh), Benjamin Sesko (knee)

Doubtful: Matthijs de Ligt (unspecified), Diogo Dalot (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lammens; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Shaw; Diallo, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Cunha; Zirkzee

