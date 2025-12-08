Mohamed Salah filmed in Liverpool training as 'decision reached' on Inter Milan Champions League involvement

By Ben Knapton | 08 Dec 2025 12:41 , Last updated: 08 Dec 2025 12:41

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah has been filmed in team training after the Reds allegedly made a decision on his involvement for Tuesday's Champions League clash with Inter Milan.

The 33-year-old has dominated headlines across Europe after launching a ruthless attack on the club in the wake of Saturday's 3-3 Premier League draw with Leeds United, where he was an unused substitute for the second time in three matches.

Salah - who signed a new two-year contract with Arne Slot's side earlier in 2025 - has failed to make the first XI in any of Liverpool's last three Premier League matches, and he refused to bite his tongue in an astonishing recent interview.

The former Chelsea and Roma man accused the English champions of throwing him under the bus, admitted that his relationship with Slot had broken down and alleged that someone inside the club wants him out.

Salah's explosive comments naturally led to speculation about not just his long-term future, but whether he would be involved in Tuesday's Champions League blockbuster with Inter Milan at San Siro.

Mohamed Salah filmed in Liverpool training as Inter 'decision' reached

Mohamed Salah takes part in Liverpool training following his controversial interview at the weekend ? pic.twitter.com/dX4V98Lzf5 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) December 8, 2025

As is customary before Champions League games, Liverpool opened up the start of Monday's training session to the media, and Salah was seen emerging onto the Kirkby pitches alongside his teammates.

The Egypt international appeared in good spirits on the practice pitches, but according to journalist Fabrice Hawkins, he will be left out of the travelling squad for the trip to Milan later today.

Additional information from The Athletic states no final decision has been made, but Salah is not expected to make the journey, and the decision will ultimately rest with sporting director Richard Hughes alongside the club's ownership.

Liverpool's hierarchy are expected to lend their full support to Slot amid the Salah drama, although this is not the end for the winger at Anfield as far as the Premier League champions are concerned.

Salah's omission is not viewed as a punishment by the Liverpool board, rather a sensible decision given the circumstances, and the Golden Boot winner may return to the squad as early as Saturday against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Salah will then link up with the Egypt squad for the Africa Cup of Nations, which runs from December 21 to January 18.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah transfer stance 'revealed' ahead of January window

If fans had their way, Liverpool may be siding with Salah over Slot, but the concept of club chiefs backing a player over a manager - no matter how legendary the player is - is inconceivable.

The ex-Chelsea attacker will enter the last 18 months of his contract with the Premier League champions in January, and clubs in the Saudi Pro League - namely Al-Hilal - are said to be watching the situation with intent.

However, the report adds that Liverpool are currently not planning for Salah's exit during the January transfer window, nor are they plotting a firm move for any potential replacements, and they still believe that the situation can be salvaged.

Salah is Liverpool's third-highest scorer of all time, boasting a magnificent 250 goals in 420 games for the club, but he has managed just five strikes and three assists from 19 games in the 2025-26 season.