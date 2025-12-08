Liverpool transfer news: £18m-rated potential Mo Salah replacement impresses in front of Reds scouts

By Axel Clody | 08 Dec 2025 08:22 , Last updated: 08 Dec 2025 08:58

The relationship between Mohamed Salah and Liverpool seems to be reaching a point of no return as the winter transfer window approaches. The Egyptian's departure is inevitable and one of the favourites to succeed him is in great form currently.

On the bench during Liverpool's last three encounters, Mohamed Salah has lost the confidence of Arne Slot, who is trying to find solutions to revive the English club, in great difficulty. The Egyptian winger is the scapegoat for all the Reds' ills and he has made known that he is very unhappy with this situation, enough to consider his departure as early as January, during the winter transfer window.

But whilst Mohamed Salah's departure now seems totally possible, they will need to find him a replacement. Numerous players are targeted to assume this arduous task, notably Yan Diomande. The English press report him as one of the favourites to take his place on the right flank. According to information from TEAMtalk, Liverpool scouts attended the 19-year-old player's last match, in which he delivered an exceptional performance.

Yan Diomande makes strong impression on Liverpool

© Imago / Picture Point LE

On Saturday, during RB Leipzig's 6-0 victory against Eintracht Frankfurt, Diomande scored a hat-trick in just 18 minutes. The right-winger may not have been aware, but Liverpool scouts were therefore present in the stands at the Red Bull Arena to monitor him. There is no doubt that the Ivory Coast international (four caps, two goals) must have made a big impression on the Reds.

But recruiting Diomande would not be easy, as he only arrived at Leipzig this summer from Leganes. The German club will assuredly be very demanding to agree to sell their gem. Diomande is currently valued at €20m (£17m) on Transfermarkt and has a contract until June 2030. Liverpool will have to be very convincing to secure the winger's services, who has scored seven goals and provided four assists since the start of the season.

This article was originally published on Top Mercato.