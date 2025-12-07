Liverpool injury, suspension list and return dates for Inter Milan Champions League game: Jeremie Frimpong latest

By Lewis Nolan | 07 Dec 2025 21:17 , Last updated: 08 Dec 2025 03:33

Liverpool travel to the San Siro on Tuesday to take on Inter Milan in the Champions League, though they will arrive in Italy in turmoil.

A 3-3 draw with Leeds United on Saturday was overshadowed by Mohamed Salah's scathing remarks against figures such as Arne Slot, and his selection is in doubt.

In terms of injury news, Conor Bradley is set to return to the squad after recovering from a muscle injury, though there are concerns about Jeremie Frimpong.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Liverpool's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their Champions League clash against Inter Milan on Tuesday.

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

Teenage centre-back Giovanni Leoni continues to recover from the anterior cruciate ligament injury he sustained late on during his Liverpool debut back in September.

While the club have high hopes for the Italian, Leoni is not expected to see the pitch again this season, and his absence has weakened the team's options in central defence.

JEREMIE FRIMPONG

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: December 13 (vs. Brighton & Hove Albion)

One of the Reds' many summer signings, Jeremie Frimpong has had his start to life at Anfield interrupted by two hamstring injuries so far.

Slot has indicated that the Dutchman is on the road to recovery, but he is slightly behind Conor Bradley in his path to fitness, so an appearance on the weekend against Brighton & Hove Albion is more likely than against Inter.

LIVERPOOL SUSPENSION LIST

Liverpool have no players suspended for this game.