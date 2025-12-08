Real Madrid injury, suspension list and return dates for Man City: Militao, Huijsen, Alexander-Arnold latest

By Ben Knapton | 08 Dec 2025 07:51 , Last updated: 08 Dec 2025 08:11

Two European behemoths do battle once again in the Champions League on Wednesday night, when Real Madrid welcome Manchester City to the Bernabeu in the league phase.

Xabi Alonso has led Los Blancos to a praiseworthy total of 12 points from their first five games in the 2025-26 competition, most recently overseeing a chaotic 4-3 win over Olympiacos thanks to a Kylian Mbappe quadruple.

Real lie fifth in the 36-team table with three matches to go, but Alonso's future has come under the spotlight once again, as the ex-Liverpool midfielder's side were stunned 2-0 by Celta Vigo in Sunday's La Liga affair.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Man City, who sit ninth in the rankings with a total of 10 points.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

The luckless Eder Militao suffered a suspected hamstring problem in the first half of Sunday's loss to Celta Vigo, and while the full extent of the issue has not yet been ascertained, there is no chance he will be fit for Man City.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: February 8 (vs. Valencia)

Likewise, Trent Alexander-Arnold will miss out on a reunion with Liverpool's Premier League rivals, as the England international is expected to be out until February with a serious thigh problem.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: December 10 (vs. Man City)

Dean Huijsen has been unavailable for Real's last four matches due to a muscle strain - the issue is not a severe one, but the tight turnaround means that the former Bournemouth man is a huge doubt for Wednesday.

Dani Carvajal

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Veteran defender Dani Carvajal recently went under the knife to treat a knee problem, and the Spain international has therefore played his final match of 2025.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: December 10 (vs. Man City)

David Alaba missed a fifth straight game for Real over the weekend due to a muscular strain, and the Austrian is also facing a race against time to be fit for the visit of the Citizens.

Ferland Mendy

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Injury-riddled left-back Ferland Mendy has made just one appearance this season due to two separate hamstring injuries, and there is no official word on when the Frenchman might return.

REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST

Real Madrid have no players banned for this match; Alvaro Carreras, Endrick and Fran Garcia were all sent off against Celta Vigo, but their suspensions will be served in domestic action instead.

However, Carreras must tread carefully on Wednesday, as he is one yellow card away from a Champions League ban.