Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of La Liga clash

Real Madrid will be aiming to make it successive wins in Spain's top flight when they continue their La Liga campaign at home to Celta Vigo on Sunday.

Los Blancos will enter the match off the back of a 3-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao, with the capital giants returning to winning ways in style after sharing the points in three successive La Liga matches.

Los Blancos are second in the La Liga table, one point behind the leaders Barcelona, and it is shaping up to be a fascinating battle for the title this term.

As for Celta, a total of 16 points has left them in 12th spot in the table, winning three, drawing seven and losing four of their 14 league games this season.

The Sky Blues will enter the match off the back of a 2-1 success over Sant Andreu in the Copa del Rey.

Here, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and past meetings between the two sides ahead of their contest at Bernabeu this weekend.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 137

Celta Vigo wins: 34

Draws: 21

Real Madrid wins: 82

These two sides have locked horns on 137 occasions throughout history, and Real Madrid comfortably lead the head-to-head record, having won 82 times to Celta's 34, while there have also been 21 draws.

Real Madrid have netted 322 times against Celta, conceding 172, while Cristiano Ronaldo is the all-time leading goalscorer in this fixture, having scored 20 goals against the Sky Blues during his time with Los Blancos.

Unsurprisingly, Real Madrid have also dominated their La Liga meetings, winning 72 of their 118 matches, suffering 29 defeats in the process, while there have been 17 draws.

Los Blancos are currently on a 10-game winning run against Celta in La Liga, while they have not lost to the Vigo outfit in Spain's top flight since May 2014.

Two of Celta's last three wins over Real Madrid have actually come at Bernabeu, though, and they have only beaten Los Blancos once in front of their own supporters since May 2001.

The last La Liga meeting in Vigo between the two sides took place in October 2024, with Ancelotti's side recording a 2-1 victory courtesy of goals from Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior.

Real Madrid then recorded a 3-2 victory when the pair locked horns at Bernabeu in May 2025.

Celta have only scored three goals in their last five league matches against Real Madrid, conceding 12 times in the process, which is a further indication of their difficulties when it comes to this fixture.

The the two teams also met in the Copa del Rey in January 2025, with Real Madrid booking their spot in the quarter-finals courtesy of a 5-2 success at Bernabeu.

Last 20 meetings

May 04, 2025: Real Madrid 3-2 Celta Vigo (La Liga)

Jan 16, 2025: Real Madrid 5-2 Celta Vigo (Copa del Rey Round of 16)

Oct 19, 2024: Celta Vigo 1-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Mar 10, 2024: Real Madrid 4-0 Celta Vigo (La Liga)

Aug 25, 2023: Celta Vigo 0-1 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Apr 22, 2023: Real Madrid 2-0 Celta Vigo (La Liga)

Aug 20, 2022: Celta Vigo 1-4 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Apr 02, 2022: Celta Vigo 1-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Sep 12, 2021: Real Madrid 5-2 Celta Vigo (La Liga)

Mar 20, 2021: Celta Vigo 1-3 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Jan 02, 2021: Real Madrid 2-0 Celta Vigo (La Liga)

Feb 16, 2020: Real Madrid 2-2 Celta Vigo (La Liga)

Aug 17, 2019: Celta Vigo 1-3 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Mar 16, 2019: Real Madrid 2-0 Celta Vigo (La Liga)

Nov 11, 2018: Celta Vigo 2-4 Real Madrid (La Liga)

May 12, 2018: Real Madrid 6-0 Celta Vigo (La Liga)

Jan 07, 2018: Celta Vigo 2-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

May 17, 2017: Celta Vigo 1-4 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Jan 25, 2017: Celta Vigo 2-2 Real Madrid (Copa del Rey Quarter-Finals)

Jan 18, 2017: Real Madrid 1-2 Celta Vigo (Copa del Rey Quarter-Finals)

Last 10 La Liga meetings

May 04, 2025: Real Madrid 3-2 Celta Vigo (La Liga)

Oct 19, 2024: Celta Vigo 1-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Mar 10, 2024: Real Madrid 4-0 Celta Vigo (La Liga)

Aug 25, 2023: Celta Vigo 0-1 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Apr 22, 2023: Real Madrid 2-0 Celta Vigo (La Liga)

Aug 20, 2022: Celta Vigo 1-4 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Apr 02, 2022: Celta Vigo 1-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Sep 12, 2021: Real Madrid 5-2 Celta Vigo (La Liga)

Mar 20, 2021: Celta Vigo 1-3 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Jan 02, 2021: Real Madrid 2-0 Celta Vigo (La Liga)