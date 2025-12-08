Preview: Leyton Orient vs Luton Town - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sebastian Sternik | 08 Dec 2025 01:16 , Last updated: 08 Dec 2025 07:44

Leyton Orient will be looking to join the League One promotion hunt when they welcome Luton Town to Brisbane Road this Tuesday night.

The O’s have seen an improvement in their league form over recent weeks, while the Hatters are struggling to find consistency in their bid to return to the Championship.

Match preview

Having picked up seven points from their last three league outings, Leyton Orient are beginning to climb the third-tier standings and could yet enter the promotion race.

Richie Wellens and his men are just four points adrift of the top six, and with teams above them dropping points, there could be an opportunity for the O’s to barge their way further up the table.

In their last league outing, Orient made a statement of intent, showing little mercy in a 4-0 demolition of Burton Albion away from home.

Despite this, the O’s were brought right back down to earth over the weekend, with Salford City hitting them for four in a one-sided FA Cup encounter.

Orient have not beaten their upcoming opponents in almost two decades, but a positive result could do wonders for their league ambitions and squad confidence.

Luton Town were also dumped out of the FA Cup over the weekend, losing to League Two’s Fleetwood Town on penalties.

That, however, may prove to be a blessing for the Hatters, who will no longer have any distractions as they attempt to drag themselves up the standings and compete in the race for Championship promotion.

One thing Luton are desperately missing at the moment is consistency, picking up one win, two draws and one defeat from their last four League One matches.

While there were positives to take from the 2-1 win over Huddersfield and the 1-1 with Bolton, the Hatters were also thumped 5-0 away at Barnsley - a type of result that certainly puts into question Luton’s promotion credentials.

The situation in the table remains tight, meaning Jack Wilshere and his men could make a serious push for the top two places with a good run of form.

Leyton Orient League One form:

L W L W D W

Leyton Orient form (all competitions):

L W D W L L

Luton Town League One form:

W W D L W D

Luton Town form (all competitions):

D L W D W L

Team News

Leyton Orient forward Dominic Ballard will be looking to chip in with his third goal contribution in as many league games this Tuesday night.

Aaron Connolly is set to offer the biggest attacking threat having scored three goals in his last four League One outings, also providing two assists along the way.

Jordan Graham has been out of action with a knee injury since November 2024, and he will remain on the sidelines this Tuesday.

Luton, on the other hand, are set to be without forward Elijah Adebayo, who has been struggling with a knee injury since April.

Midfielder Shandon Baptiste has also carried a knee injury and has been out of action since August.

Leyton Orient possible starting lineup:

Cahill; Adaramola, Happe, Beckles, Craig; Abdulai, Clare; Connolly, Wellens, O’Neill; Ballard

Luton Town possible starting lineup:

Keeley; Odoffin, Mengi, Lonwijkl, Naismith; Walsh, Saville; Kodua, Fanne, Bramall; Yates

We say: Leyton Orient 1-1 Luton Town

Leyton Orient are in good league form and they will be looking to continue that against Luton.

The Hatters are determined to get up the league themselves, though picking up three points away at Brisbane Road is easier said than done. With that in mind, we are backing a draw.

