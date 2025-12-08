Under-pressure Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso reacts to damaging defeat as Spaniard's future is called into question

By Matt Law | 08 Dec 2025 08:01 , Last updated: 08 Dec 2025 08:16

Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso has said that the team's latest setback is "everyone's responsibility" amid question marks surrounding the Spaniard's future.

Los Blancos have only been victorious in two of their last seven matches in all competitions, and they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Celta Vigo in La Liga on Sunday night.

Real Madrid have won just one of their last five in the league, and they are second in the La Liga table, four points behind the leaders Barcelona on the same number of matches.

A difficult night against Celta saw Eder Militao pick up a first-half injury, before Fran Garcia and Alvaro Carreras were sent off at Bernabeu.

Alonso said that everyone associated with the club is "angry", but the Spaniard has challenged the team to bounce back in the Champions League clash with Manchester City on Wednesday.

Real Madrid 0-2 Celta Vigo: Alonso calls for Los Blancos to bounce back against Man City

“We're all angry, obviously. It wasn't the match or the result we wanted. From the start, Militao's injury hurt us. It took us a while to recover mentally. Then we made some adjustments, but it wasn't the match we wanted," Alonso told reporters.

"We have to try to move on as quickly as possible. It's only three points, there's still a long way to go in the league. On Wednesday, we have a Champions League match against [Manchester] City to react and remove this bad taste from our mouths.

“We'd planned the match after the Bilbao game to play at a good pace and put pressure on a good side. We were lacking in some areas, and the injury disrupted our plans. It's disappointing; we're suffering quite a bit with injuries.

"It's another very important one to add to the list. We struggled to react; almost the best reaction was when we were down to 10 men. The team pressed hard, we ran and we fought. We understand that people left angry. On Wednesday, we have to show another version of ourselves.

Alonso: "Everyone is united" at Real Madrid

“Everyone is united, we know that this is football and that the situation can be turned around. There is still a long way to go in the season and a bad game at home can happen. It's not what we want, but we have to look ahead. We know what this is all about: self-criticism and high standards. We know that defeats hurt a lot.

“We're playing for three points in the Champions League. We're in a good position in the competition and that's what's at stake. But we want to perform well, play well and show that we can play better than we did today. We're aware of that.

“We all take responsibility. We're all in this together, in the good times and the not-so-good times. We have to take it with the responsibility we have to assume. We can't look too far ahead. The situation is tough because of injuries, so we have to change things up every match. We'll see what happens for Wednesday.

“This is everyone's responsibility, not just the players, coaching staff or club. We all have to take responsibility for wanting to do things right and approach every match as if it were the most important one there is.

"Today, we dropped three important points, but it's not decisive. There's still a long way to go. It's everyone's responsibility and everyone has to work together.”

Real Madrid now only have two more La Liga matches before the winter break in Spain, facing Alaves on December 14 and Sevilla on December 20.