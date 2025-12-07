Chelsea injury, suspension list vs. Atalanta BC: Liam Delap, Dario Essugo, Romeo Lavia updates

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 07 Dec 2025 23:56 , Last updated: 08 Dec 2025 06:04

Chelsea will be looking to build on matchday five’s emphatic 3-0 victory over Barcelona at Stamford Bridge when they travel to Bergamo to face Atalanta BC at the Gewiss Stadium on Tuesday.

Enzo Maresca’s men aim to consolidate their place in the automatic spots, sitting seventh in the league phase standings with 10 points from their opening five fixtures (W3, D1, L1).

Since beating Barca, the Blues have failed to win any of their last three matches, with a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Leeds United coming between draws against Arsenal (1-1) and Bournemouth (2-2).

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Chelsea’s injury and suspension situation ahead of Tuesday’s meeting with Atalanta.



© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Shoulder

Possible return date: Unknown

Having only returned from an earlier layoff in late October, Liam Delap is back in Chelsea’s treatment room with what appears to be a serious shoulder injury sustained during Saturday’s match at Bournemouth. Reports suggest the 22-year-old striker could be sidelined for six to eight weeks.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Levi Colwill continues his lengthy recovery from an ACL injury sustained prior to the start of the 2025–26 season. Following successful surgery, the defender is not expected to return before the latter stages of the campaign.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: January 04, 2026 (vs. Manchester City)

Summer arrival Dario Essugo is still recovering from a thigh operation. Although the midfielder has reportedly rejoined parts of first-team training, Maresca has made clear his intention not to rush him back.

As a result, the 20-year-old is unlikely to feature before the turn of the year.

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: January 04, 2026 (vs. Manchester City)

Romeo Lavia’s injury-hit Chelsea spell suffered another setback when the midfielder picked up a thigh issue that forced him off after just eight minutes in the draw with Qarabag FK before the November international break.

When recently asked about Lavia’s condition, Maresca was unable to give a precise timeframe, and it is feared he may remain out until the new year.

CHELSEA’S SUSPENSION LIST