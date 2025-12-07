Chelsea lineup vs. Atalanta: Predicted XI for Champions League clash as Moises Caicedo returns

By Ben Knapton | 07 Dec 2025 09:58 , Last updated: 07 Dec 2025 10:06

Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo will return from the naughty step when the Blues face Atalanta BC in Tuesday's Champions League league-phase clash in Bergamo.

The Ecuador international is currently two games into a three-match domestic suspension, but he is eligible to feature in Europe and is primed to come straight back into the first XI.

However, it will be one boost, one blow on the team news front for Enzo Maresca, as Liam Delap suffered a suspected dislocated shoulder during Saturday's goalless draw with Bournemouth in the Premier League.

The Chelsea boss sent on Marc Guiu to replace Delap at the Vitality Stadium, as Joao Pedro was introduced later on in the match to step in for the recently-recovered Cole Palmer.

Pedro is a more likely option to start up front on Tuesday, though; even if Palmer is spared from the first whistle, Maresca can push Enzo Fernandez into a more advanced midfield position.

Caicedo may therefore be partnered by fellow South American Andrey Santos, whose compatriot Estevao Willian should also be in line for a return to the XI, likely in Alejandro Garnacho's place.

As the festive fixtures come thick and fast, it would not be a shock to see Jorrel Hato and Josh Acheampong come in to the backline either, as Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella and Reece James enjoy hard-earned rests.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Sanchez; Gusto, Acheampong, Chalobah, Hato; Caicedo, Santos; Estevao, Fernandez, Neto; Pedro