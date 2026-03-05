Chelsea injury, suspension list and return dates for Wrexham: Estevao, Wesley Fofana, Jamie Gittens latest

By Seye Omidiora | 05 Mar 2026 23:35 , Last updated: 05 Mar 2026 23:36

The spotlight will be on North Wales this Saturday as Wrexham bid to stun eight-time winners Chelsea and reach the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time in 29 years.

Following a period of inconsistency in the league, Liam Rosenior’s men travel to the Racecourse Ground buoyed by a comprehensive 4-1 victory over Aston Villa, though the Blues boss is expected to rotate his squad with a crucial European tie against Paris Saint-Germain looming.

Phil Parkinson’s giant-killers have already eliminated Premier League opposition in the form of Nottingham Forest this term, and the Red Dragons now look to end Chelsea’s formidable 24-game winning streak against lower-tier sides in this competition.

Despite the gulf in stature, the West Londoners will be wary of a potential upset at a frenetic Racecourse, where the hosts have won three on the spin.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Chelsea's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Wrexham, who seek another top-flight scalp in the FA Cup after beating Forest in the third round.

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: March 7 (vs. Wrexham)

Although Wesley Fofana went off injured against Aston Villa with a suspected thigh problem, the defender's social media activity indicates that it was only a precaution.

The injury-prone centre-back's status will be confirmed by Rosenior in the pre-match press conference before Saturday's FA Cup encounter.

LEVI COLWILL

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

Levi Colwill remains in a prolonged rehabilitation period after suffering a serious knee injury before the 2025–26 campaign began, leaving the centre-back in doubt to return before the season concludes.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Jamie Gittens, who suffered a hamstring injury and was taken off in the first half against West Ham United on January 31, currently has no confirmed return date, although Rosenior indicated before Wednesday's trip to Villa that he is making progress.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: March 14 (vs. Newcastle United)

Rosenior stated before facing Aston Villa that Estevao Willian was back training in some capacity, although the Brazilian was absent against Villa.

Despite the youngster's progress, Saturday's trip to Wrexham should come too soon for the teenager.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Unknown

Possible return date: March 14 (vs. Newcastle United)

Rosenior confirmed in late February that Dario Essugo was back in training, though the midfielder is not expected back for Saturday's FA Cup tie.

CHELSEA SUSPENSION LIST

Although he has been charged by the FA after his sending-off at Arsenal, Pedro Neto will return to the squad against Wrexham this weekend.

Mykhaylo Mudryk also remains suspended following a positive drugs test at the end of 2024.