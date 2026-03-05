Chelsea lineup vs. Wrexham: Predicted XI for FA Cup clash as hat-trick hero Joao Pedro rested with PSG in mind

By Seye Omidiora | 05 Mar 2026 22:59

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior is set to make several changes for Saturday's FA Cup fifth round against Wrexham at the Racecourse Ground, with a crucial Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain looming.

This rotation is likely to see Aston Villa hat-trick hero Joao Pedro, as well as Cole Palmer and Reece James, drop to the bench, as the Blues boss looks to manage the workloads of his star performers.

Rosenior remains without the services of Levi Colwill, Dario Essugo, Estevao Willian and Jamie Gittens, while Wesley Fofana faces a late fitness test after hobbling off during the midweek victory.

Filip Jorgensen is expected to be given the nod in goal at Robert Sanchez's expense again, protected by a reshuffled back four comprising Malo Gusto, Trevoh Chalobah, Mamadou Sarr and Jorrel Hato.

Moises Caicedo should anchor the midfield alongside Andrey Santos, allowing Enzo Fernandez the license to operate in a more advanced role as the primary playmaker.

Despite a recent FA charge for improper behaviour following his dismissal at Arsenal, Pedro Neto is available to return from his domestic suspension and should start on the right wing, with Alejandro Garnacho featuring on the left.

Leading the line in the absence of the rested Joao Pedro will be Liam Delap, who is eager to capitalise on a rare start in the top flight.

With Romeo Lavia and Marc Cucurella also pushing for inclusions, Rosenior has plenty of options to ensure the Blues are fresh for both domestic and European duties.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Jorgensen; Gusto, Chalobah, Sarr, Hato; Caicedo, Santos; Neto, Fernandez, Garnacho; Delap