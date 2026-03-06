Man United transfer news: Red Devils 'set to bank' £69.5m by selling two attackers this summer

By Matt Law | 06 Mar 2026 07:05 , Last updated: 06 Mar 2026 07:08

Manchester United are reportedly confident of banking €80m (£69.5m) from the sales of Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford during this summer's transfer window.

Hojlund is currently on loan at Napoli, with the Italian outfit already paying €6m (£5m) for the Denmark international's services, and they will have to part with another €44m (£38m) to sign the striker on a permanent basis during the summer market.

The 23-year-old has scored 13 goals and registered four assists in 34 appearances in all competitions, including nine goals and two assists in 23 Serie A matches.

Napoli have an obligation to purchase Hojlund this summer if they qualify for the 2026-27 Champions League; Antonio Conte's side are currently third in the Serie A table, five points ahead of fifth-placed Como.

The Blues are said to be pleased with Hojlund's contribution this season, while the Dane is also believed to be determined to join the club on a permanent basis.

© Imago

Hojlund, Rashford sales will boost Man United's transfer budget

"There's an option to buy and an obligation to buy if we qualify for the Champions League," Napoli's sporting director Giovanni Manna said at the end of last year.

"The player considers himself a Napoli player, and the same goes for us. This is extremely important."

Barcelona, meanwhile, can sign Rashford on a permanent basis for €30m (£26m) during this summer's transfer window.

Reports of late have claimed that the Catalan outfit have been attempting to reduce the package, but it is now believed that Hansi Flick's side will part with the agreed amount of money, potentially in instalments.

© Imago / IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Hojlund, Rashford have both enjoyed successful campaigns out on loan

The England international has been in strong form for Barcelona this season, scoring 10 goals and registering 13 assists in 36 appearances in all competitions.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has posted on X: "Manchester United are optimistic to get up to €80m total package from Hojlund and Rashford permanent exits in June. €6m already paid by Napoli + €44m buy clause, confidence to get it activated.

"Barca in advanced talks for €30m Rashford deal."

Man United are planning a busy summer transfer window, with two central midfielders, a full-back and a left-sided attacker all expected to arrive at Old Trafford.