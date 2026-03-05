Man United transfer news: Who is Julian Ryerson? How much would the 28-year-old cost this summer?

By Matt Law | 05 Mar 2026 18:33 , Last updated: 05 Mar 2026 18:36

Borussia Dortmund's Julian Ryerson is reportedly firmly on Manchester United's radar for this summer's transfer window.

The 28-year-old has been in excellent form for Dortmund during the 2025-26 campaign, providing 14 assists in 32 appearances in all competitions.

Ryerson has managed 11 Bundesliga assists this term, and he is viewed as one of the leading attacking full-backs in world football at this moment in time.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, speaking to The United Stand, Ryerson is a player of interest to the 20-time English champions heading towards the summer market.

Ryerson started his professional career with Viking FK, making 68 appearances for the club, ahead of a switch to Union Berlin in 2023.

Man United 'tracking' Ryerson as Dortmund consider sale

The Norway international managed three goals and three assists in 109 matches for Union Berlin before making the move to Dortmund, and he is currently on seven goals and 20 assists in 133 matches for BVB in all competitions.

Ryerson has a contract with Dortmund until June 2028, but it has been claimed that he could be available for as little as €30m (£26m) during the summer market.

According to BILD, BVB are under pressure to make a major sale this summer for financial reasons, having failed to make it through to the Champions League round of 16.

The report claims that an offer of €30m (£26m) would be seriously considered, and Man United are known admirers alongside Newcastle United.

Ryerson would be the ideal signing for Man United

Ryerson is primarily a right-back and is indeed right-footed, but he is also capable of operating at left-back, and that versatility makes him the ideal signing for Man United.

Tyrell Malacia was called on for just the second time in the Premier League this season against Newcastle United on Wednesday, coming off the bench after both Luke Shaw and Noussair Mazraoui had been substituted.

However, Malacia struggled with the pace of the match, and it is understood that Man United, who lost 2-1 to the Magpies, are determined to add full-back cover this summer.

The Red Devils are expected to be very busy during the upcoming market, with two new midfielders set to arrive, while the club also want to bring in a left-sided attacker.