Man United transfer news: Italian clubs 'weighing up' summer moves for unsettled Red Devils midfielder

By Matt Law | 05 Mar 2026 14:40 , Last updated: 05 Mar 2026 14:42

Manchester United midfielder Manuel Ugarte has interest from Serie A clubs ahead of the summer transfer window, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Ugarte has largely struggled to make his mark for the Red Devils since arriving from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2024.

The Uruguay international has featured on 21 occasions this season, but he has started only seven times in the Premier League, while the 24-year-old has been an unused substitute in three of Man United's last four matches.

Ugarte was introduced off the bench against Newcastle United in the Premier League on Wednesday night, but he was unable to help his side pick up a positive result, with the Red Devils conceding late to lose 2-1 at St James' Park.

© Imago

Man United transfer news: Serie A clubs 'considering' Ugarte move

Galatasaray were heavily linked with Ugarte in January, and the Turkish giants are believed to be considering a move during this summer's market.

Transfer expert Romano has also claimed that the South American has interest from Italy.

“There is a player who could leave the club at the end of the season,” said Romano on his official YouTube channel “I would keep a close eye on Manuel Ugarte because Casemiro is leaving on a free.

“But around Ugarte, there is already some movement [regarding] clubs that are interested. There are clubs in Italy considering the possibility of going for Ugarte. There is interest in Italy.

“In the January transfer window, Galatasaray were interested, but then nothing really concrete advanced, so all parties decided not to proceed. In the summer, Ugarte could assess his options and eventually leave United.”

© Imago

Should Man United keep hold of Ugarte this summer?

There is no getting away from the fact that it has been a struggle for Ugarte at Man United, with the South American simply not having the impact that the club had hoped for.

Ugarte has represented Man United on 66 occasions, scoring twice and registering six assists, but he has found it difficult in the Premier League, and an exit is best for both parties this summer, as the midfielder also needs to reignite his career.

Man United will need to move for at least two central midfielders this summer if Ugarte follows Casemiro out of the exit door, while the club are still working on a potential new contract for Kobbie Mainoo.