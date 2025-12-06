Atalanta BC vs. Chelsea: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Champions League clash

By Lewis Nolan | 06 Dec 2025 20:49 , Last updated: 07 Dec 2025 01:07

Chelsea will travel to Italy to take on Atalanta BC in the Champions League at New Balance Arena on Tuesday.

The Blues' form has faltered of late, with the club being held to a goalless stalemate by Bournemouth on Saturday, whereas Atalanta were beaten 3-1 by Hellas Verona on the same day.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Tuesday's Champions League match.

What time does Atalanta BC vs. Chelsea kick off?

The match will kick off at 8:00pm on Tuesday in the UK.

Where is Atalanta BC vs. Chelsea being played?

Saturday's match will be played at Atalanta's New Balance Arena, a stadium with a maximum capacity of 23,439.

How to watch Atalanta BC vs. Chelsea in the UK

TV channels

The match will be broadcast in the UK on TNT Sports 2.

Streaming

The game can also be streamed live via Discovery+ if fans have purchased the TNT Sports package on the platform.

Discovery+ with TNT Sports is also available through the Amazon Prime Video app.

Highlights

Highlights will be posted on the FootballOnTNT X (formerly Twitter) account, and highlights will be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel after full time.

Who will win Atalanta BC vs. Chelsea?

Chelsea were being touted as potential Premier League winners not so long ago, but they have drawn two and lost one of their last three league matches, leaving them in fourth place with 25 points.

Enzo Maresca will hope that Europe can provide his club a reprieve, and after guiding the Londoners to a comfortable 3-0 victory against Barcelona on November 25, he will believe he can lead the team to another win.

Atalanta's season has been far from straightforward, with the Serie A side currently 12th with 16 points.

To their credit, they are 10th in the Champions League league phase table with 10 points, level with seventh-placed Chelsea.

Boss Raffaele Palladino was appointed in early November after the dismissal of Ivan Juric, and he has overseen three wins and two losses in his five games in charge.

Chelsea should be seen as favourites, but it would not be surprising if they encountered numerous difficulties on Tuesday.