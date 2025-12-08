How to watch Basel vs. Aston Villa: Date, time, live stream and TV channel

By Ellis Stevens | 08 Dec 2025 20:12

Off the back of claiming a dramatic late victory against Arsenal at the weekend, Aston Villa will look to maintain their momentum when they travel to face Basel in the Europa League on Thursday.

Unai Emery's side are have won their last seven games across all competitions, including two league phase fixtures, leaving them third in the Europa League standings as a result.

Meanwhile, Basel are only narrowly inside the qualification places as they sit 24th in the standings, barely above three teams on goal difference.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the Europa League encounter.

What time does Basel vs. Aston Villa kick off?

The League Phase encounter will start at 8:00pm on Thursday evening.

Where is Basel vs. Aston Villa being played?

The game is set to be hosted at Basel's home of St. Jakob-Park, which holds a capacity of up to 37,994 supporters.

How to watch Basel vs. Aston Villa in the UK

TV channels

The Europa League clash will be available to watch on TNT Sports 1.

Streaming

UK viewers can also stream the contest on the Discovery+ app and website. The app is available across a range of devices, including phones, tablets and smart TVs.

Highlights

There will be highlights of the game on the TNT Sports Football YouTube page, as well as on the Discovery+ app and website. The TNT Sports Football X account is also expected to upload key clips of the match.

What is at stake for Basel vs. Aston Villa?

Aston Villa will be keen to continue building on their impressive recent run of results, which has seen the Villans triumph in all of their last seven fixtures, including a particularly fantastic 2-1 win over Premier League leaders Arsenal at the weekend.

Emery will be looking for his side to maintain that momentum in the Europa League on Thursday by claiming all three points and improving on their already superb tally of 12 points from five league phase fixtures, which leaves them third in the table.

As for the hosts, Basel have rebounded from a four-game winless run with back-to-back wins in domestic action, and they will be desperate to carry that form into the Europa League as they aim to strengthen their qualification hopes.

Basel currently narrowly place in the qualifying places on goal difference, sitting joint on six points with Ludogorets, Young Boys and Go Ahead Eagles, while several other teams could also move above them if they drop further points on Thursday.