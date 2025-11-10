Slowly but surely, Afonso Moreira continue to progress since his arrival at Lyon. And, if we believe those who saw him grow up close at Sporting CP, this is far from over.

Slowly but surely, Afonso Moreira is demonstrating the reasons that pushed Lyon to invest in him this summer. The Portuguese player, already with three goals and two assists in all competitions, has continued to progress since his arrival at the Gones. And, if we believe those who saw him grow up close at Sporting CP, this is far from over.

The start of a run. Since the end of October, Afonso Moreira (20 years old) has shown Olympique Lyonnais that they can count on him. A goalscorer against FC Basel in the Europa League (2-0), the Portuguese repeated the feat a few days later in Ligue 1 to offer, with a lovely curled strike, a precious victory for his side against RC Strasbourg (2-1, matchday nine). Enough to earn his first start since arriving at the club this summer, against Paris FC (3-3, matchday 10), in continuity.

And there again, the winger delivered. On the Jean-Bouin pitch, the Lusitanian provided two assists for his Czech partner Pavel Sulc. A cross to the far post after a high-intensity run down the left side then a through ball in transition with one touch with his back to play. Further proof that his range is wide and can render proud service to the Gones, whilst Malick Fofana, injured in the ankle, will miss several weeks of competition.

Afonso Moreira, a "personal gamble" for Paulo Fonseca

Lyon manager Paulo Fonseca, who approved his profile this summer, was convinced of it. It was still necessary for the pitch and competition to validate this confidence. "His adaptation is going wonderfully well. Afonso is a personal gamble for Paulo Fonseca. He even gives him more minutes than Afonso expected at the start of the season. He repays this confidence with good performances and goals. Everything is going wonderfully," we are told in the player's entourage, who became an Under-21 international in September.

His work and progress have allowed him to string together new starts in Brest (0-0, matchday 11 of Ligue 1) and on Sunday against Paris SG (2-3, matchday 12 of Ligue 1). He moreover did not miss this appointment against the Parisians, turning in a good performance and adding another goal.

Dario Essugo sees big things for Afonso Moreira

Chelsea midfielder Dario Essugo, who played for a very long time with Afonso Moreira at Sporting CP and in youth national teams, is pleased. "I am very happy for him, because I knew he would reach this level. I am not surprised. From what I have seen, his adaptation is good. The club are managing him very well, including him progressively. He has minutes, he plays and that is how he can show himself and adapt. That is what he is doing," he explained to us before continuing.

"I know him very well, we have played together since we were very young. He still has a lot to give. He still has a lot to offer because he has enormous potential. If he wants it, he can reach a very high level. It will come with time, with work. This good start at Lyon is just a sample. I hope he will be able to continue calmly, without pressure, as he knows how to do," launched the Blues recruit, who also described to us "a great guy, a five-star human being" who "loves to laugh and is always ready to help others."

The same sentiment from Bernardo Bruschy, who had the young man under his orders in the Under-15s at Sporting CP. "His impact within the team is positive and I believe he can grow even more," he confided to us before adding: "He is a player who, when he is confident and feels important in the team, always offers maximum commitment in play and makes the team more competitive." The coach also highlights "his directness," "his work capacity, particularly on the defensive side and in pressing," "his personality" and "his ability to be decisive regularly through goals or assists."

Under contract until June 2029, Afonso Moreira, whose transfer cost only €2m (£1.7m) (plus 20 percent of any future capital gain), arrived with the label of emerging talent after his thunderous debuts in selection during the 2022 Under-17 Euros (four goals in five matches, semi-final lost against France) then at Sporting CP under Ruben Amorim's orders in 2023. His successful first steps, whilst obviously requiring confirmation over time, indicate that Lyon can count on him from today.