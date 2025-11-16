Tottenham Hotspur are said to hold interest in signing a forward in the January transfer market, though they could face competition from Barcelona.

Tottenham Hotspur are reported to be in the race for Lyon winger Malick Fofana in Januay despite Barcelona's interest in the forward.

Spurs' season under new boss Thomas Frank has been a positive one, with the club currently in fifth place with 18 points, just one point behind fourth-placed Sunderland.

However, the campaign has not been without its difficulties, as while the team were criticised for their defensive displays under Ange Postecoglou, their attacking performances have been critiqued this term.

With key forwards such as James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski injured, it is no surprise that the club have been linked with reinforcements ahead of the January window.

TEAMtalk report that Lyon winger Fofana is a genuine target for Spurs despite Barcelona's interest, though Antoine Semenyo and Ademola Lookman have also been touted as alternatives.

Is Malick Fofana the right profile of player for Tottenham?

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min shouldered most of Tottenham's attacking responsibility for the past decade, but now that both have left the club, the Londoners have struggled to be as potent in the final third.

Spurs alarmingly produced just one shot on target when they lost 1-0 against Chelsea on November 1, though it remains to be seen if Fofana would be able to solve the team's issues.

The 20-year-old left-winger has averaged 2.25 shots per 90 in Ligue 1 this campaign, a figure that would be the third highest in Tottenham's squad, but he has only scored two league goals in 2025-26.

Fofana's underlying numbers are promising, but asking such a young player to make the step-up to the Premier League in the winter could be risky, especially as he has limited history of production.

Can Tottenham qualify for the Champions League?

The race for the Champions League spots is set to be intense, especially as Liverpool and Newcastle United have seemingly regressed since 2024-25.

Just four points separate third-placed Chelsea (20) from 12th-placed Brentford (16), and the quality of teams in the middle of the table has arguably never been greater.

Tottenham have scored 19 goals in the Premier League this season, but they have produced just 11 xG, and they must improve their ability to create chances if they are to consistently find the back of the net and claim a spot in the top four.

Getting stars like Maddison and Kulusevski back on the pitch would benefit the club significantly, as would the return of striker Dominic Solanke, but they should not be expected to be at their best immediately after returning from injury.