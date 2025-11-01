[monks data]
By , Football Editor
Bragging rights go to Chelsea as Pedro nets winner for the Blues in London derby
Joao Pedro scores the only goal of the match as Chelsea record a 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the London derby on Saturday night.

The Brazil international's first-half effort, which arrived after excellent work from Moises Caicedo, proved to be enough for Enzo Maresca's side to claim all three points at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The result has moved Chelsea into fourth spot in the Premier League table, level on points with third-placed Tottenham, with both sitting eight points behind division leaders Arsenal.


SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Chelsea players celebrate Joao Pedro's goal against Tottenham Hotspur on November 1, 2025

This isn't a match that will live long in the memory, with the London derby lacking quality, especially in the final third of the field, but Chelsea will not mind, having secured a huge three points.

Maresca's side were desperate to return to winning ways in the league following their shock home defeat to Sunderland, and this was a professional performance from the visitors.

The clean sheet will undoubtedly have been the biggest positive for Maresca to take, but this is a setback for Tottenham side that have now lost three times at home in the Premier League this season.

On their travels, Spurs are the best in the division, picking up 13 points from five matches, but they just cannot seem to make it work at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and it is Manchester United at home next.

Six additional minutes were added, but Tottenham never really looked like scoring a leveller, and it will go down as a very frustrating 90 minutes of football for Thomas Frank's side.

Just one attempt on target for Spurs tells the story.


TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR VS. CHELSEA HIGHLIGHTS

Joao Pedro goal vs. Tottenham (34th min, Tottenham 0-1 Chelsea)



Chelsea take the lead in the 34th minute of the match, as Pedro converts from close range after Caicedo had pounced on some lacklustre work from Tottenham - that goal is all about Caicedo, who managed to feed it into Pedro for the opening strike at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.


MAN OF THE MATCH - MOISES CAICEDO

Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo claps the fans on September 30, 2025

Caicedo was outstanding for Chelsea at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with the midfielder's excellent work allowing the Blues to take the lead in North London, and he simply dominated in the middle.

The 23-year-old finished the match with a pass success rate of 86%, and in this type of form, there are not many better central midfielders than the Ecuador international in world football.


TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR VS. CHELSEA MATCH STATS


Possession: Tottenham 48%-52% Chelsea

Shots: Tottenham 3-15 Chelsea

Shots on target: Tottenham 1-9 Chelsea

Corners: Tottenham 6-5 Chelsea

Fouls: Tottenham 14-12 Chelsea


WHAT NEXT?

Chelsea's attention will now switch to the Champions League, with the Blues away to Qarabag on Wednesday night, before hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League next Saturday.

Tottenham, meanwhile, will aim to return to winning ways when they welcome Copenhagen in the Champions League on Tuesday night, before hosting Manchester United in the Premier League next Saturday.

Written by
Matt Law
