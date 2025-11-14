Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti reveals the truth behind claims suggesting that he told Endrick to leave Real Madrid to boost his World Cup hopes.

Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti has denied the suggestion that he told Endrick to leave Real Madrid to boost his World Cup hopes.

Endrick has struggled to force his way into the Real Madrid side since he officially arrived from Palmeiras in the summer of 2024.

The young Brazilian started just three of his 22 La Liga appearances in his first season at Real Madrid before Ancelotti handed the reins over Xabi Alonso.

Rather than seeing more minutes, Endrick has found game time harder to come by under the new head coach, having made just one competitive appearance this season.

Endrick's lack of playing time has left Ancelotti with no other choice but to leave him out of his squad for the current international window.

Ancelotti reveals truth behind Endrick rumours

In fact, the forward has not played for his country since March's 4-1 defeat to Argentina due to a combination of injury and selection decisions.

Earlier this week, Ancelotti told Placar: "It’s important for Endrick to start playing again. I spoke with him at the start of the season. He was injured, but now he’s fine.

"He needs to think with his team about what’s best, talk with the club, and decide what suits him."

Ancelotti has now commented on Endrick's situation again, rejecting claims that he has told the youngster to leave Real Madrid to boost his chances of featuring at the 2026 World Cup.

"He's a very important player because he's one of the talents to have come out of Brazilian football," Ancelotti said in an interview with Diario AS.

"We're evaluating him. But it's not true that I said Endrick should leave Real Madrid to go to the World Cup.

"That's a matter between Real Madrid and the player. He needs to talk to the club and make the best decision for himself and for Real Madrid."

Does Endrick need to leave Real Madrid for World Cup hopes?

While Ancelotti may not have told Endrick to leave Real Madrid, it is fair to assume that he needs to find a new club to give him a chance of securing a spot in the Brazil squad for the 2026 World Cup.

The 19-year-old is not a key part of Alonso's current plans for Real Madrid, meaning that his only opportunity to play regular football will be with another team.

Endrick has attracted interest from the Premier League, but he looks set to join French side Lyon on loan when the transfer window opens in January.