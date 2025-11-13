Real Madrid are in advanced talks with Lyon over a loan switch for teenage attacker Endrick, according to a report.

The 19-year-old's future has recently been the subject of much speculation due to his lack of action at Bernabeu in the first half of the 2025-26 campaign.

Endrick has only played 11 minutes of football this term, missing the start of the campaign through injury, before returning to the bench on September 20 against Espanyol.

The Brazil international came off the bench against Valencia in La Liga on November 1, but he was then an unused substitute against Rayo Vallecano last time out despite the fact that Los Blancos needed a goal.

Endrick has dropped out of the Brazil squad due to his struggles for action, and he needs regular football in the second half of the 2025-26 campaign to stand a chance of moving back into contention for the 2026 World Cup.

Real Madrid 'in advanced talks' over move for Endrick

According to BBC Sport, Real Madrid are now in advanced talks with Lyon over a loan switch for Endrick.

The report claims that he remains happy at Bernabeu despite his lack of action, but the forward understands that he needs regular action in the second half of the season to boost his Brazil chances.

Endrick has scored seven goals and registered one assist in 38 appearances for Real Madrid since making the move to the capital giants from Palmeiras in the summer of 2024.

The teenager has a contract at Bernabeu until June 2030, and it is understood that he is still very much in Real Madrid's long-term plans.

Does Endrick have a future at Real Madrid?

Endrick largely plays as a centre-forward, but that spot in the Real Madrid side is currently taken by Kylian Mbappe, who is arguably the best player in world football.

Mbappe could eventually be moved to the left-side of the attack, though, with Vinicius Junior potentially leaving next year, and that might open the door for Endrick to earn regular football through the middle.

For now, Endrick needs to concentrate on hitting the ground running at Lyon, and there is no question that Real Madrid will be watching his form closely ahead of a big decision next summer.