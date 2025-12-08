Arne Slot makes Mohamed Salah last Liverpool game claim and delivers Cody Gakpo, Federico Chiesa fitness updates

By Ben Knapton | 08 Dec 2025 19:54

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has refused to eliminate the possibility that legendary attacker Mohamed Salah has played his final game for the club after his explosive outburst.

The 33-year-old was omitted from the Dutchman's travelling squad for Tuesday's Champions League contest with Inter Milan after letting rip in an interview at Elland Road on Saturday evening.

Salah was left out of the starting XI for the third Premier League game running against Leeds United, and he watched on helplessly as the holders let 2-0 and 3-2 leads slip to draw 3-3 against the newly-promoted side.

After accusing the club of throwing him under the bus, breaking promises they made in the summer and admitting that he had no relationship with Slot, Salah did not make the journey to San Siro, and his long and short-term future is clouded in huge uncertainty.

The Egypt international will soon join up with his countrymen for the Africa Cup of Nations, and if he is not selected to face Brighton & Hove Albion this weekend, he has likely played his last game for Liverpool before the tournament.

Arne Slot responds to Mohamed Salah last Liverpool game question

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

When the January transfer window rolls around, Saudi Pro League giants - namely Al-Hilal - could try to capitalise on the chaos by launching a mega-money move for the winger, whose contract expires in 2027.

Slot's pre-Inter press conference was inevitably dominated by questions about Salah's rant and future, and the ex-Feyenoord boss was asked outright whether the attacker has played for Liverpool for the last time.

"I have no clue. I cannot answer that question at this moment in time," Slot responded, while also opening the door for a reconciliation, adding: "I'm a firm believer that there is always a possibility to return for a player."

Liverpool supposedly have no intention of parting ways with the former Chelsea and Roma man next month, nor has there been any firm contact between Salah's agent and any clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

The Reds do not view his omission from the Inter squad as a punishment - rather a reasonable reaction to the situation - and Slot also expressed his view that his relationship with Salah had not deteriorated beyond repair.

Arne Slot gives Federico Chiesa, Cody Gakpo fitness update

© Imago

Either side of non-stop Salah questions, Slot provided updates on the fitness of fellow attackers Federico Chiesa and Cody Gakpo, both of whom were also left out of the 19-man squad for Tuesday's high-profile fixture.

"Federico is ill, so that is poor timing you could say. But it's not something you can do anything about," Slot added. "So, we are monitoring his situation. If he has an amazing recovery – which I, we, doctors don't expect – he might travel tomorrow.

"But let's have a fair expectation, that's not what I expect. And Cody Gakpo unfortunately picked up an injury in the last game we played against Leeds and he will be out for a few weeks."

The Dutchman did not deliver an update on experienced midfielder Wataru Endo, who was also missing from the squad, while Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring) and Giovanni Leoni (ACL) remain on the sidelines.

Liverpool lie 13th in the Champions League league-phase table with nine points from their opening five games, just one point off the coveted top eight places, which guarantee progression to the last 16.