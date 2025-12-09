Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Slavia Prague: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Thomas Frank's Spurs earn Champions League win

By Anthony Nolan | 09 Dec 2025 22:34 , Last updated: 09 Dec 2025 22:40

Tottenham Hotspur earned an important three points in the Champions League on Tuesday night, beating Slavia Prague 3-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs have been out of sorts in recent weeks, and while they were still seen as favourites for this fixture, the first 45 minutes proved to be a close affair, as both sides produced three shots on target apiece (0.55 xG vs 0.52 xG).

However, Thomas Frank's Lilywhites were the ones that expectedly opened the scoring midway through the half, though they had some help from the Red and Whites' David Zima, who headed into his own goal after a Pedro Porro corner.

Spurs were also the beneficiaries of a penalty, courtesy of a handball by Youssoupha Sanyang, who had otherwise performed well to that point, consistently winning his duels on the left flank.

Mohammed Kudus converted to double the hosts' lead five minutes into the second half, and after he was substituted, Xavi Simons repeated the trick from 12 yards to seal the victory late on.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Tottenham will be hoping that they have now come through the worst of their struggles this season, after Tuesday's triumph saw them record back-to-back wins for the first time since mid-September.

That being said, Frank's men did need a healthy dose of luck, be it the own goal that opened the scoring or the two penalties that brought Spurs their second and third of the night.

In any case, the Londoners are up to ninth in the Champions League table, where they are just one point behind eighth-placed Liverpool.

The only negative of the night was that Micky van de Ven's yellow card means that he is now suspended for their next European outing.

As for Slavia, they forced Guglielmo Vicario into making five saves, though they seemed to be less potent in the second half.

Manager Jindrich Trpisovsky will be disappointed that his team's own errors were what ultimately led to their downfall, especially given that this week's visitors remain 32nd in the competition with just three points to their name.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR VS. SLAVIA PRAGUE HIGHLIGHTS

David Zima own-goal vs. Slavia Prague (26th min, Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Slavia Prague)

Tottenham take the lead thanks to a bizarre own goal from David Zima ?



An incredible way to get Spurs' 100th Champions League goal...@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/N4NsBPgtDV — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 9, 2025

Porro hits an inswinging corner towards the six-yard box, where Cristian Romero flicks the cross on.

Unfortunately for Slavia, Zima misjudges his clearance and accidentally heads the ball beyond goalkeeper Jindrich Stanek.

Mohammed Kudus goal vs. Slavia Prague (50th min, Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Slavia Prague)

Richarlison and Djed Spence join Mohammed Kudus for his iconic celebration ?@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/kZCKV5mXSy — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 9, 2025

More bad luck for the visitors as Sanyang's attempt to block a cross sees him handle the ball, leaving the referee no choice but to award a penalty.

Kudus steps up with composure and sends Stanek the wrong way, slotting home down the middle to double Spurs' lead!

Xavi Simons goal vs. Slavia Prague (79th min, Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Slavia Prague)

Xavi Simons reveals his discussion with captain Cristian Romero prior to taking the penalty to put Tottenham 3-0 up ?@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK | @Sports_EmmaD pic.twitter.com/poL6CtfSJU — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 9, 2025

The Lilywhites work the ball to Simons in the box, but the Dutchman is fouled by Igoh Ogbu and the referee gives a second penalty!

With Kudus off the pitch, Simons takes it himself and despite the goalkeeper getting a hand on the strike, the spotkick sneaks into the bottom-right corner.

MAN OF THE MATCH - GUGLIELMO VICARIO

© Imago / IPS

Considering that the game was decided by three specific incidents - an own-goal and two penalties - it would be fair to say that the fine margins were crucial on Tuesday.

With that in mind, Vicario's five saves that denied 1.24 xGoT and kept a clean sheet gave Spurs the platform to make their moments count.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR VS. SLAVIA PRAGUE MATCH STATS

Possession: Tottenham Hotspur 53%-47% Slavia Prague

Shots: Tottenham Hotspur 16-12 Slavia Prague

Shots on target: Tottenham Hotspur 10-5 Slavia Prague

Corners: Tottenham Hotspur 8-3 Slavia Prague

Fouls: Tottenham Hotspur 12-13 Slavia Prague

BEST STATS

◉ 0-0 vs. AC Milan

◉ 1-0 vs. Villarreal

◉ 4-0 vs. FC Copenhagen

◉ 3-0 vs. Slavia Prague



Tottenham have kept four consecutive home clean sheets in the European Cup/Champions League for the first time in their history. ? pic.twitter.com/GOU2gvAxdx — Squawka (@Squawka) December 9, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Tottenham will travel to take on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Sunday, and do not return to Champions League action until January 20, when they will welcome Borussia Dortmund to London.

Meanwhile, Slavia will host Jablonec in the Czech First League on Saturday, before facing Barcelona in Europe in January.