Liverpool, Man City 'suffer major blow' in Antoine Semenyo pursuit despite 'next step' comments

By Carter White | 09 Dec 2025 14:19

Bournemouth are reportedly set to keep Antoine Semenyo until the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a whole host of clubs in the Premier League in recent times, including Manchester City and Liverpool.

The Citizens and the Reds were supposedly given a boost in the race for Semenyo last month, when the head coach of Ghana stated that it was only a matter of time before the attacker made "the next step" in his career.

The winger has made an exceptional start to the Premier League term for the Cherries, scoring six goals and providing three assists across 14 appearances.

However, Semenyo has failed to find the net in his last seven appearances as Bournemouth prepare to face Manchester United on December 15.

© Imago / Sportimage

Man City, Liverpool suffer Semenyo blow?

According to BBC Sport via Sky Sports News, Manchester City and Liverpool have suffered a major blow in their pursuit of Bournemouth star Semenyo.

The report states that the South Coast outfit are looking to retain the services of the 25-year-old until the conclusion of the campaign.

It is also added that Europa League holders Tottenham Hotspur are also pushing hard for the signature of Semenyo in January.

It is believed that the Ghana international has a release clause valued at £65m ahead of the winter trading point.

However, Bournemouth are supposedly hopeful of waiting until the summer transfer window before parting ways with the player.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Potential Salah replacement?

Following his bombshell interview at Elland Road on the weekend, Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah looks set to leave the Reds over the winter.

Despite operating on the other flank, Semenyo would provide Arne Slot's side with a quality option in the Premier League.

There have been issues on the left wing for Liverpool this season, with Cody Gakpo's performances coming under serious scrutiny.