Barcelona 2-1 Eintracht Frankfurt: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Jules Kounde bags victory with super brace

By Sebastian Sternik | 09 Dec 2025 22:27

Barcelona took a massive step towards the Champions League knockout stage with a 2-1 home victory over a tricky Eintracht Frankfurt side.

The La Liga giants were forced to produce their third comeback in as many games, with Jules Kounde grabbing a second-half brace to secure all three points for Barcelona.

Ansgar Knauff bagged the opening goal for the visitors as the Bundesliga outfit threatened a memorable Camp Nou victory, though they were ultimately denied by a determined Barca side.

The victory leaves Hansi Flick’s men on 10 points – just two adrift of the top eight, with two league phase matches remaining.

Eintracht, on the other hand, are on the brink of elimination after losing their fourth Champions League game this season – a run which leaves the club two points adrift of the top 24.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Barcelona needed this victory. Flick’s men were badly hurt by their 3-0 defeat away against Chelsea last time out in the Champions League, and the positive result against Frankfurt will do a world of good for their confidence.

There is clearly a lot of fight in this Barca side, with the team forced to fight back from behind in three successive matches - this includes their 3-1 win over Atletico Madrid and the 5-3 success over Real Betis.

Momentum is beginning to build at the Camp Nou, and Barca will now be looking to secure their place in the top eight - especially with automatic progression into the round of 16 on the line.

For Frankfurt, Wednesday’s defeat was the continuation of their poor run of results - a run which includes a 3-0 defeat against Atalanta and a 6-0 thrashing at the hands of RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.

With just three wins in 10 matches to their name, pressure is beginning to build on Dino Toppmoller and his men - something they will be looking to change in their final two games of the calendar year against Augsburg and Hamburger SV.

BARCELONA VS. EINTRACHT FRANKFURT HIGHLIGHTS

Robert Lewandowski disallowed goal vs. Eintracht Frankfurt (10th min, Barcelona 0-0 Eintracht Frankfurt)

Barcelona are on the attack early. Raphina delivers a cross into the Frankfurt box, and an unmarked Robert Lewandowski fires the ball into the back of the net. However, celebrations are cut short as Raphina was caught in an offside position. No goal.

Ansgar Knauff goal vs. Barcelona (21st min, Barcelona 0-1 Eintracht Frankfurt)

Eintracht Frankfurt take the lead at the Camp Nou!

Nathaniel Brown bags the assist after unleashing Ansgar Knauff in the clear, who shoots from the edge of the area and rattles the bottom right corner.

Jules Kounde goal vs. Eintracht Frankfurt (50th min, Barcelona 1-1 Eintracht Frankfurt)

Camp Nou explodes as Barca level the score!

Brilliant ball from Marcus Rashford evades the goalkeeper and allows Jules Kounde to finish from close range, with his header landing in the bottom corner.

Jules Kounde goal vs. Eintracht Frankfurt (53rd min, Barcelona 2-1 Eintracht Frankfurt)

Kounde is at it again!

Lamine Yamal makes a dangerous run and delivers a solid cross into Kounde, who buries his header into the bottom left corner.

MAN OF THE MATCH - JULES KOUNDE

BARCELONA VS. EINTRACHT FRANKFURT MATCH STATS

Possession: Barcelona 76%-24% Eintracht Frankfurt

Shots: Barcelona 19-6 Eintracht Frankfurt

Shots on target: Barcelona 7-4 Eintracht Frankfurt

Corners: Barcelona 5-0 Eintracht Frankfurt

Fouls: Barcelona 10-11 Eintracht Frankfurt

BEST STATS

✅ Atlético Madrid

✅ Betis

✅ Eintracht Frankfurt



Three comebacks in the last three games ?

WHAT NEXT?

Barcelona turn their attention back to league duties this weekend as they prepare to host Osasuna at the Camp Nou. That will be followed by a cup clash with Guadalajara, and another league fixture - this time against Villarreal.

Eintracht Frankfurt, on the other hand, will be looking to finish the calendar year on a high when they take on Augsburg and Hamburger SV before the winter break.