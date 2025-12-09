Chelsea transfer news: Long-term target 'open' to 2026 move as Real Madrid, Barcelona battle looms

By Ben Knapton | 09 Dec 2025 18:15 , Last updated: 09 Dec 2025 18:15

Chelsea have reportedly been handed a major boost in their pursuit of a Nottingham Forest star, who is open to leaving his current club in the summer transfer window.

The Blues will be working without Levi Colwill for the remainder of the season due to the Englishman's devastating ACL injury, although Enzo Maresca still has several players capable of filling in at centre-back.

Benoit Badiashile, Trevoh Chalobah, Tosin Adarabioyo, Josh Acheampong and Wesley Fofana are all out-and-out options for the Italian, who can also deploy the young Jorrel Hato in a centre-back role if need be.

However, Badiashile is out of favour and could look to move on in 2026, the injury-plagued Fofana cannot be trusted to stay fit, and the exiled Axel Disasi will almost certainly head for the exit door next year.

As a result, the Club World Cup winners may be alert to any transfer opportunities in the heart of defence, and Nottingham Forest rock Murillo is understood to be on Maresca's radar.

Chelsea, Real Madrid-linked Murillo 'open' to leaving Nottingham Forest

The Blues' efforts to land the Brazil international have now received a significant fillip, as the Daily Mail reports that he would be open to leaving Nottingham Forest next summer after three years at the City Ground.

Even though Murillo is understood to be settled in Nottinghamshire, he is not oblivious to the interest in his services from top clubs such as Chelsea and Real Madrid, who are also said to admire the 2002-born centre-back.

However, Forest are expected to rebuff all January offers for Murillo, who only signed a new contract at the City Ground last winter and is tied down to Sean Dyche's side until the summer of 2029.

The South American could depart at the end of the season if it is in the interest of all parties, but the report adds that Forest are certain to demand a club-record fee, one that would surpass the £55m that Newcastle United paid for Anthony Elanga this summer.

The Tricky Trees are expected to make a major profit on the £10.5m they paid Corinthians to sign Murillo in 2023, since when the South American has scored three goals and provided two assists in 88 appearances for the Garibaldi in all competitions.

Murillo was crowned Nottingham Forest's Player of the Season for the 2023-24 season and has been an integral player for the club in 2025-26, playing 13 matches and scoring one goal.

Barcelona have also long been linked with a swoop for the Brazil international, but the Blaugrana may lack the financial firepower to compete with the likes of Real and Chelsea.

What Murillo would bring to Chelsea as transfer battle looms

Astute in the air, often rock-solid defensively and capable of contributing to the attack, the statistics show why Murillo is so highly-rated, and why some of Europe's top clubs are determined to prise him away from the City Ground.

Across the last 365 days in Europe's top five leagues, Murillo ranks in the top 10% of all centre-backs for aerials won (69.4%), and the top 3% for successful take-ons per game (0.68).

Murillo also lies in the 97th percentile for blocks (1.88) and 89th percentile for interceptions (1.55), as well as the 88th percentile for shot-creating actions (1.36), demonstrating his all-round and enviable skillset.