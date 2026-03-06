Preview: FC Koln vs Borussia Dortmund - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sebastian Sternik | 06 Mar 2026 06:11

Saturday night entertainment in the Bundesliga comes from the RheinEnergieStadion as relegation-threatened FC Koln welcome a deflated Borussia Dortmund side.

The hosts enter the weekend just two points above the bottom three, while Dortmund will be looking to shake off a three-match winless run as they target a strong end to the season.

Match preview

Pressure is growing on FC Koln after a four-match winless run in the Bundesliga left them right in the thick of a relegation battle.

Since the start of February, Lukas Kwasniok’s men have only managed to pick up one point, while also enduring defeats to RB Leipzig, Stuttgart and Augsburg.

The Billy Goats have the worst defensive record outside of the bottom three, which is a stat that has not been helped by conceding nine goals across their last four matches.

On a more positive note, Koln have the best offensive record in the bottom half of the table, and they are also performing well on home soil.

Kwasniok’s men have earned seven points from their last four league matches at the RheinEnergieStadion - a stat which will offer a little bit of confidence ahead of Dortmund’s visit.

Borussia Dortmund might not be in a relegation battle, but they have also endured a diabolical couple of weeks.

Firstly, Niko Kovac and his men threw away a two-goal advantage against Atalanta in the Champions League as they bowed out in the playoff stage.

Just a few days later, Dortmund also waved goodbye to their slim Bundesliga title hopes after losing 3-2 at home against current league leaders Bayern Munich.

With two months of the season remaining, Dortmund’s only remaining ambition is to remain in the top four and secure Champions League football for next season - a deflating ambition for a side that is always looking to challenge.

Shaking off a three-match winless run will be the immediate priority for Kovac and his men, who last tasted Bundesliga victory back in mid-February against Mainz.

FC Koln Bundesliga form:

L W L L D L

Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga form:

W W W W D L

Borussia Dortmund form (all competitions):

W W W D L L

Team News

Koln remain without the defensive pair of Timo Hubers and Luca Kilian, who are both out with knee injuries.

Bosnian midfielder Denis Huseinbasic remains out of action with a hip problem, while forward Jan Thielmann is carrying a muscle problem.

On top of that, there are doubts over Norwegian defender Sebastian Sebulonsen, who missed last weekend's trip to Augsburg with a muscle injury.

Borussia Dortmund are gearing up for a big defensive rebuild over the summer, with fresh blood needed in their back line.

Emre Can only managed 45 minutes against Bayern Munich last weekend before being forced off with a knee injury.

English midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka missed Der Klassiker through a muscle problem, while youngster Filippo Mane continues to struggle with a thigh issue.

Niklas Sule, who is another regular defender in the physio room, is expected to remain on the sidelines with a thigh injury.

FC Koln possible starting lineup:

Schwabe; Van den Berg, Simpson-Pusey, Ozkacar; Castro-Montes, Martel, Krauss, Lund; Kaminski, El Mala; Ache

Borussia Dortmund possible starting lineup:

Kobel; Reggiani, Anton, Schlotterbeck; Ryerson, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Svensson; Brandt, Silva, Beier

We say: FC Koln 1-2 Borussia Dortmund

Koln are desperate for points as they look to move further away from the bottom three, but their situation is certainly not helped by a poor defensive record.

Borussia Dortmund have endured a tough couple of weeks, and they will be determined to return to winning ways. We are backing Kovac and his men to do just that.

