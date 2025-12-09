Barcelona transfer news: Barca face Bayern Munich competition for brazilian gem

By Axel Clody | 09 Dec 2025 08:37

FC Barcelona are joined by Bayern Munich for a young Brazilian football prodigy. The Catalan club have already sent an offer for the interested party.

Robert Lewandowski is living his final months in Catalonia, which promises, generally speaking, a partial overhaul of the attack of the team managed by Hansi Flick. This is why FC Barcelona are notably interested in Rayan (19 years old).

© Imago

Barca rivalled by Bayern Munich

According to Brazilian journalist Joel Silva, Barca have made an offer for the Brazilian winger, whose amount is unknown but lower than his €40m (£34m) release clause. And, according to revelations from Bild, Bayern Munich are also on the trail of the young prodigy, who has scored 19 goals in 53 appearances this season.

Very versatile, as he can play on the left, centrally and on the right, Rayan corresponds to the type of profile sought by the Bundesliga leaders in the transfer market. Moreover, this interest is also explained by the fact that Serge Gnabry (30 years old) is out of contract in June 2026 with Bayern, and that his potential, even probable, departure opens a place in the Munich squad, managed by Vincent Kompany.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Bayern advantage for Rayan?

The Vasco da Gama player is not only followed by FC Barcelona. Rayan is indeed targeted by Chelsea and PSG. Whilst, according to journalist Joel Silva, the Spanish outfit have won over the Brazilian, Bayern Munich's arrival could shake up the operation. Indeed, the German club have superior financial power to Barca.

And the Bavarian giants could easily trigger the €40m (£34m) purchase option, if the potential is unanimous within the club, whilst, for their part, the Spanish outfit do not seem decided to reach this amount for the winger. It should be noted that Rayan is under contract with Vasco until December 2026. A departure therefore seems to need to be decided soon for the forward.

This article was originally published on Top Mercato.