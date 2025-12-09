Liverpool transfer news: Reds ‘getting serious’ with £37.6m January offer lined up for African star

By Oliver Thomas | 09 Dec 2025 09:30 , Last updated: 09 Dec 2025 10:22

Liverpool are reportedly lining up an offer for Galatasaray defender Wilfried Singo in the January transfer window.

The 24-year-old only joined Galatasaray in the summer from Monaco, penning a five-year contract to swap France for Turkey in a deal worth a reported £27m.

Singo began his career with Torino where he spent three years before making 60 first-team appearances for Monaco across the last two seasons, helping the club finish third in Ligue 1 and secure Champions League qualification.

His start to life at new club Galatasaray has been disrupted by injury, but he has still made a notable impression across seven starts and three substitute appearances this term, operating as either a right-back or centre-back.

Singo produced an impressive display for Galatasaray in their memorable 1-0 Champions League victory over Liverpool in September, making four recoveries, four clearances and winning more than half of his ground duels when battling against Cody Gakpo.

Galatasaray also sit two points clear at the top of the Turkish Super Lig, with Singo participating in five of their league victories this season.

© Imago / Orange Pictures

Liverpool ‘expected’ to make January offer for Wilfried Singo

According to Foot-Sur7 and Fotomac, as relayed by Sport Witness, Liverpool are ‘getting serious’ about Singo and they are ‘expected’ to make a January offer worth an initial €28m (£24.5m) plus a further €10m (£8.7m) to €15m (£13.1m) in potential bonuses.

Initial negotiations are said to have already taken place and there appears to be confidence that a transfer to Anfield for the 30-cap Ivory Coast international is possible.

It has previously been reported that Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United were among the clubs keeping a close eye on Singo ahead of the winter window.

Scouts from all three Premier League clubs allegedly watched Singo play the full 90 minutes in Galatasaray’s 3-0 away victory over Ajax in the Champions League last month.

While major concerns have emerged surrounding the future of club legend Mohamed Salah following his recent outburst, Liverpool are believed to be prioritising the addition of a new central defender in January.

Right-back has also been a problem position for Arne Slot this season, with both Conor Bradley and summer signing Jeremie Frimpong struggling for fitness, so the appeal for Liverpool to sign a player as versatile as Singo makes sense.