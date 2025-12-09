Barcelona transfer news: Four players placed on transfer list ahead of January window

By Axel Clody | 09 Dec 2025 15:46

In three weeks, the winter transfer window will begin and will be an opportunity for clubs to make mid-season adjustments. FC Barcelona intend to take advantage of it to ease their wage bill by significantly trimming their squad.

Whilst the summer transfer window was generally quite at Barca, winter surprisingly risks being much more eventful. Arrivals are being considered but above all departures.

Despite a triumphant sporting return, the Catalan club are still dragging heavy financial difficulties, which is penalising their transfer market activity. Savings are going to be made again.

And in order to replenish the coffers, Barca intend to part with four elements as early as this winter, as El Nacional report. Marc-Andre ter Stegen is no longer wanted at the club, just like Andreas Christensen who is playing less and who reaches the end of his contract in June 2026.

Having arrived this summer, Roony Bardghji could also be sacrificed. Finally, Ronald Araujo's departure also seems inevitable.

The Spanish outlet indicate that Deco has the objective of finding funds, to complete future operations, notably Marcus Rashford's permanent transfer or also Marc Guehi's signing.

And to complete these two recruitments, Barcelona need money and must therefore part with several players. Very affected mentally, Ronald Araujo could never wear the Blaugrana shirt again and be sold this winter.

Regarding Marc-Andre ter Stegen, he has become number three in the goalkeeping hierarchy and if he wants to be in Germany's squad for the 2026 World Cup, he must leave Barca this winter and regain playing time.

Andreas Christensen will be free next summer and the management would like to recover a transfer fee in January for the Danish defender valued at €12m (£10.3m).

For Roony Bardghji, the 20-year-old player has not convinced Hansi Flick and could already be pushed towards the exit.

This article was originally published on Top Mercato.